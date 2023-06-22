Say their names:

Sabiriin Ali, 17 (left)

Sahra Gesaade, 20 (upper right, left)

Salma Abdikadir, 20 (upper right, right)

Sagal Hersi, 19 (lower right, left)

Siham Adam, 19 (lower right, right).

Oops, wait. Maybe not.

According to Minneapolis police, on Friday night, Jun 16, 2023, Derrick John Thompson (above) picked up a Hertz rental car at 9:46 PM. Nine days earlier, despite Thompson’s having served only a small fraction of the sentence he’d received in California for permanently destroying the body of a woman he struck with his car (and then fleeing), Minnesota cheerfully issued him a driver’s license, and Thompson lost no time in making use of it. By 10:10 PM Thompson was driving his enormous Cadillac Escalade northbound on I-35W, an interstate highway that cuts through Minneapolis, at just under 100 MPH. He exited at Lake Street, ran a red light, and slammed into a westbound car, killing all five occupants instantly:

FYI: Lake Street is the thoroughfare at the southern end of Minneapolis that was the site of most of the 2020 Black Lives Matter riots; the “United States Postal Service” at the upper left of this map is a huge sorting facility that had been so thoroughly burned and otherwise destroyed during the BLM riots that it was closed for two years for repairs.

The article at this link here contains video footage of the crash. It’s near the bottom. I suggest you watch it: 5 young women killed by reckless driver in Minneapolis.

For those not familiar with Minnesota politics, Derrick Thompson is the son of John Thompson, the former Democrat representative of Minnesota House District 67A. Just after the BLM riots, John Thompson rallied a group of protesters and apparently rented a truck full of amplification equipment for the purpose of terrorizing the neighborhood of Bob Krall, who at the time was the chief of the Minneapolis Police union. You can see the video of this event here: MN HD 67A DFL John Thompson Terrorizes Mpls PD Lt Bob Kroll’s House & Neighborhood.

An interesting thing about the people who live in Minneapolis is that they don’t seem to connect the events around them to any political reality. For example, they blame their social ills on Republicans, yet strangely:

George Floyd Square is located in an area where, from the precinct level all the way up to the governor, Democrats have ruled exclusively for decades, and Democrats have been in complete control of the Minneapolis Police Department for decades. But the clever voters of Minneapolis believe that the problem with the MPD must be … Donald Trump, or something.

Justice under Keith Ellison

The above photo is not some conservative-generated photoshopped meme. It’s an actual, unretouched image of a tweet that Keith Ellison posted in 2018. Keith Ellison is not just some random fruitcake; he’s the Attorney General of Minnesota.

In the above photo pair, the image on the right is the unretouched comment made by Jeremiah Ellison during the 2020 BLM riots. Jeremiah is Keith’s son, and Jeremiah has been sitting on the Minneapolis City Council since 2017. We know this tweet is authentic because Jeremiah’s dad took the trouble to comment on it.

So remember, in the world of Keith and Jeremiah Ellision:

… because the Ellisons are always doing what’s important to Minneapolis. We know that because the clever folks in Minneapolis keep re-electing them.

Speaking of reelections: By 2018, Keith Ellison had been representing Minnesota U.S. House district CD5 for twelve years, i.e. six election cycles (2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016). Typically, he’d win with 70% or more of the vote. His 2016 election was a grand slam with over 90%. Had he run in 2018, he would’ve been assured victory. But in 2018 Ellison was having a problem, because this meme and its associated stories were circulating:

Far be it from me to suggest that there was any truth to these allegations. But still: 2018 was the screaming height of the #MeToo movement. Women were winning all sorts of claims against men and groups of men, including false ones. Allegations like these were pretty worrisome. If former-girlfriend Karen Monahan had pursued an indictment of Ellison while he was a sitting Congressman, things could have gotten pretty sticky. But how do you get an indictment against your own state’s Attorney General? So maybe it was time for Ellison to change jobs.

Justice under Mary Moriarty

Democrats are always walking the hairy edge of total insanity, and sometimes they’re beyond it. Few illustrate this more than Mary Moriarty. Minneapolis is in Hennepin County, and in 2022 we had a supposedly “non-partisan” election for Hennepin County Attorney, an office that might be more aptly named the county prosecutor. There were two candidates, both of whom are Democrats:

Martha Dimick, an experienced judge and Minneapolis city prosecutor

Mary Moriarty, a public defender who was suspended in 2019 under accusations of instilling a “culture of fear” among her colleagues.

Needless to say, Minnesota’s Democratic Party (called “DFL” here) endorsed Moriarty, and the endorsement included Keith Ellison’s specific personal endorsement. Maybe this was just part of the Democrats’ whole “queer” movement, since Moriarty made a big deal about it. Also needless to say, Minnesota’s NPC voters voted for exactly who they were told to vote for, despite the fact that 32 Hennepin County prosecutors opposed Moriarty, and her opponent (Dimick) was endorsed by 30 mayors (including the Minneapolis mayor) and two police associations.

Upon taking office, Moriarty did precisely what she’d promised before the election, presumably to the delight of Minneapolis voters:

It was this latter one that crossed the line. If there is anything that delights the heart of a Democrat, it is putting psychopathic killers back on the streets, with perhaps two years of home supervision. But some Democrats realize that some of their voters, dim though they may be, still have some limits and perhaps aren’t ready for this. So, in order to prevent this travesty from moving forward, Keith Ellison ironically (remember, he personally endorsed Moriarty) asked Governor Tim Walz to reassign Moriarty’s case to Ellison. Maybe next year the Hennepin County voter base will be ready for essentially immediate release of cold-blooded executioners, but not this year. Not yet.

Needless to say, the lunatic-Left press flew into outrage over the idea that these killers might not be stalking us all again by next week. I’ll leave it to you to search on “Ellison takes over Moriarty case.” And that is how we do “justice” in Hennepin County.

The Democrats’ Black Lives Matter machine

I live near Minneapolis, so in 2020 I got to observe Black Lives Matter almost firsthand. I have relatives who live in a house that was six blocks away from some of the dumpster fires that BLM rioters were setting on west Lake Street, just a few blocks west of the U.S. postal facility that they were also burning. So the riots made a rather large impression on me.

Fast-forward to 2023. It's now several days after the crash in which five “black lives” were so senselessly lost, and in which five young women on the brink of adulthood were destroyed. I keep waiting for:

riots (excuse me, “mostly peaceful protests”) in the streets,

burning buildings

looted stores

speeches from local Democrats

speeches from national Democrats

Antifa to be flown and bused in from other cities to help out.

Strangely, these things aren’t happening. Perhaps someone is asleep at the switch?

In 2020 Kamala Harris, while being interviewed by Stephen Colbert just after the worst of the BLM damage, admonished us that the BLM spirit of burning, looting, and murdering, must live on forever. No, she wasn’t talking about peaceful protests. By the date of this interview, everyone knew what was going on. Colbert was apparently trying to mildly condemn the violence and downplay Harris’ seemingly boundless endorsement of the entire thing, but Harris couldn’t control her enthusiasm: Sen. Kamala Harris: The Nationwide Protests Are A Movement. They're Not Going To Stop

As if this weren’t enough, Harris, knowing that the protesters being arrested were violent vandals, looters, and murderers, issued this:





In case you’re not familiar with the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), here’s a sample of what it does:

Here are more samples: Meet The Rioting Criminals Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Of Jail

Remember, Kamala Harris and her Minnesota Freedom Fund are totally about putting as many criminals back on the streets as soon as possible, no matter what they’ve done (“I often don’t even look at a charge when I bail someone out.”) And remember that if Derrick Thompson had been serving his actual eight-year sentence in a California prison, all five of his victims would be alive today.

Nobody is happier than Kamala Harris that Derrick Thompson was released. Well, maybe not. She has some competition:

Ditto for Gavin Newsom, whose state released Thompson from prison five years early (yay!)

Ditto for Minnesota governor Tim Walz.

Ditto for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Ditto for Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

Proud Democrats all. Mission accomplished!

The big takeaway

There is of course absolutely no national coverage of this travesty. Use any combo of reasonable search terms and you’ll find only local news items, as if this were merely a nasty traffic accident. OOOPS BUT WAIT. There is a chance that this will go national!

Local Leftist groups are now promoting their “Rally for Justice for 5 Women Killed by MN State Patrol Chase,” based on their lie that police were chasing Thompson’s vehicle and had punctured its tires with “stop sticks.” Thompson, you see, is the innocent victim here! Yup. Never let a good tragedy go to waste, as Democrats are so incredibly fond of saying.

So maybe Kamala will get her wish and we will once again enjoy the sight of her idiotic grin as she spews her fawning approval of the mayhem we may yet see here. In any event, we can rest assured that the Minnesota courts, much like the California courts before them, will deal justice to Derrick John Thompson. Really, I’d be surprised if he wasn’t out and behind the wheel again by the end of the year.

So always remember: BLACK LIVES MATTER. Of course. Sure. Uh-huh. Yup. No doubt.

If you say so.

Keep voting Democrat

==== ADDENDUM OF 7/11/23: The Sounds of Silence

It’s now July 11, well over three weeks since five young Somali women were slaughtered on Friday, June 16 when they were broadsided by a huge SUV presumed to have been driven by Derrick Thompson. The deafening silence regarding this event has been overwhelming me, so I looked for recent developments in the “news.” The latest story on this subject that I was able to find in any regular “news” outlet was this one from June 23:

The lack of ongoing coverage strikes me as pretty amazing, considering that this incident happened in Minneapolis, the home of Saint Floyd Square, now a permanent feature of the dismal city landscape.

Amazingly:

The intersection at which this more recent tragedy occurred has not been walled off and occupied by protesters.

There is no national outrage and therefore no national coverage of the non-outrage. There aren’t even any “mostly peaceful protests.”

There are no Democrats kneeling at the Capitol over this, not even one.

No Democrat cities, not even tutti-frutti Minneapolis, have been burned.

There are no department stores commissioning artwork praising their own destruction and looting, since there is no destruction or looting specific to this incident.

There is, however, one ongoing aspect: there’s a campaign to raise money for the victims’ families. The campaign won’t go on forever, so I’ll include a snapshot here:

The incident is a “tragic car accident,” you see. So maybe that’s why nobody seems particularly upset.

Meanwhile in other “news,” or rather not in the “news,” the continuous slaughters of black people by other black people, day in, day out, year in, year out – thousands per year, go unreported except as regular events, just part of ordinary weekly drone of city life.

So, you see, Black Lives Matter. Yup. Sure. No doubt.

If you say so.

==== ADDENDUM OF 6/28/2026

The man in the picture below is Kay G. Wilson, grandfather of Aniya Allen, the little girl in the picture he’s holding. Aniya was murdered in Minneapolis on May 17, 2021 at the age of six while eating her Happy Meal in her family car on the way back from McDonald’s. The stray bullet that killed her was fired during a Black gang war in her Black neighborhood. It’s been years, and not one of her neighbors will give up the name of the killer. Wilson was formerly an activist who sought to reduce the gang activity among Blacks in Minneapolis, but Aniya’s death finally broke him. He’s given up and moved out.

Nobody says Aniya’s name. Democrats do not kneel down in her memory. There are about seven thousand Black-on-Black murders in the USA every single year (see the FBI 2023 statistics), and nobody gives a crap about them, least of all Black people. The people screaming “Black Lives Matter” are full of sh*t. Blacks who scream BLM are interested only in creating outrage against the police so that they can continue their criminal behavior - which includes killing each other as they please. Democrats who scream BLM are psychopaths who are interested only in getting votes by convincing morons that Democrats are the party of social justice. Read and weep: