David’s Substack

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Incel Theory's avatar
Incel Theory
Jul 15, 2023

Black Femicide is real.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=touhaV1tvBw

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Lisa@eatrealfood's avatar
Lisa@eatrealfood
Jun 22, 2023

Wow stories and criminal reinvented to perpetuate chaos and increase innocent victims

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