I moved to Minnesota in 2011, where I soon became involved in both Republican and libertarian politics. After fifteen years of participating in our ongoing failure, I’m hoping to catch the ears of a few Republicans who are tired of all the losing.

I propose a three-point plan to radically change our outcomes:

Stop wasting time and money on failed races and instead adopt rational election strategies. For Minnesota Republicans this means pick your battles. Replace our last-minute-desperation tactics (phone-banking and door-knocking at election time) with long-term community engagement. Stop regaling the public with policy discussions, and instead tell stories.

Strap on your seat belts. As Monty Python once said: And now, for something completely different!

#1: Pick your battles

In the 1980s, Al Ries and Jack Trout were running an advertising agency. They were annoyed that clients were bringing them products whose sales propositions were hopeless, with the expectation that the agency could sell those products by simply promoting them. So Ries & Trout wrote a book called Marketing Warfare that makes profound analogies between military strategy and marketing strategy. Both are just different types of war, and in both, the winners are the people who outwit their competition. The analogy works for politics too.

Most people have no concept of military strategy. If fighting wars (whether military, business, or political ones) were as simple as going head-to-head with your competitors, the rule of force would always apply: the bigger, best-equipped player would always win. For weaker players, going head-to-head makes no sense. Marketing Warfare makes it clear that there are specific methods by which weaker players can topple stronger ones, but this requires understanding that head-to-head competition is not always a good idea. Sadly, I can get almost no Minnesota Republicans to grasp this.

In our two-party system - with two evenly-matched competitors duking it out on the national stage - Republicans have the mistaken idea that fighting Democrats head-to-head in every race is the only way of conducting politics. But national strategies don’t make sense in smaller environments. In Minnesota, Democrats (“DFL”) and Republicans are not evenly matched, so it is absurd for the Minnesota GOP (MNGOP) to challenge Democrats at the statewide level; we just don’t have the voters or the money for it.

How Minnesota Republicans imagine themselves

It is ridiculous for the MNGOP to battle Democrats in races where the entire state votes, or in races within overwhelmingly “blue” districts. These are losing propositions from the get-go, yet the MNGOP seems to spend most of its members’ time and money on such things. Our insistence on winning the governor’s office, for example, goes on election after election, despite our consistently losing by about 9% margin. After every race we sadly conclude that we must’ve run the wrong candidate, and then next time we do the same thing again.

Our problem is not that we’re running the wrong candidates; our problem is that Minnesota has far more Democrat voters who are better organized and who have more money behind them than we do. So what’s a Republican to do? Well there’s actually a strategy that takes no effort at all: Bug Out. Don’t show up. Don’t fight battles you cannot win. Instead, pick your battles: fight only the battles you can win, and put your full force behind them to ensure that you do win.

How would this work in practice? Well there are places in Minnesota where Republicans are evenly matched: they’re in state-legislature races where our wins and losses were by very thin margins; we would logically call them swing districts. Not only could we win those districts, but winning them would bring us power that is far out of proportion to the effort we’d expend. This is due to our incredibly close balance of power in the Minnesota legislature:

That’s right: Minnesota is not really a deep blue state. When viewed by voting districts, we’re actually Deep Purple (apologies to the band). In most states, when you win a few more seats, all you’ve won is a few more seats. In Minnesota, winning a few more seats brings a far higher return on investment: it gets us control of the state legislature. So no, we cannot install a governor – but if we have any common sense we can neuter the governor, who cannot sign any bills that never cross his/her desk. This represents a quantum leap in power that the public doesn’t even grasp; we can control the state without the average Minneapolis voter even knowing what’s happening. The question is: how do we gain permanent control of the state’s swing districts?

#2: Practice long-term community engagement

People are sheeple. Every effective political strategist knows this. Political leaders understand this. But nobody says this out loud, because it’s not a very popular idea - particularly among the sheeple. Lots of Republican voters refuse to believe this. They prefer to believe that everyone else is like them - independent thinkers who look at policy positions and make independent choices on election day. Sorry, folks; this is ridiculous. As evidence, I cite some behaviors in which your Democrat neighbors engage, on cue no less:

putting “BLM”, “All Are Welcome Here”, and “In This House We Believe” signs in their yards in 2020;

adorning their social-media profiles with “We Can Do This” banners and adding their “pronouns” in 2021;

adorning their houses with Ukrainian flags in 2022 and then swapping them out for Palestinian flags in 2024;

posting “ICE OUT” signs and wearing “ICE OUT” badges in 2026.

Do these sound like the behaviors of independent thinkers? These are the people whose votes we’d need to gain in order to win any statewide race. Good luck.

Democrats organize their voters on a constant, ongoing basis. Firstly, via the teachers’ unions they have fully organized agents operating in the heart of every community, no matter how Republican or conservative it may be, and those agents are training most of the community’s youth. Then there are the hundreds of labor unions – so many that they’re hard to even imagine, plus the hundreds of “nonprofits”, presumably almost all bastions of Democrat organizing. How many corresponding organizations do you suppose we Republicans have, organizing and socializing daily, weekly, and monthly?

Recently I had dinner with a hardcore Republican friend of mine, who proudly announced that he’d become a delegate during the February 2026 caucuses. He was talking about organizing some phone-banking for the coming election. No doubt he’ll be working on door-knocking too. I can’t be too critical of him, because I used to participate in such follies myself. You see: we’re going to get dormant potential Republican voters off their couches by knocking on their doors and calling them during the weeks before the election. We’ll do this in districts like his (SD42) and mine (SD46) with spreads of 15+ points, districts that never, ever come close to voting Republican no matter who we run. Right.

In 2020, out of frustration more than anything else, I formed a Nextdoor group called Hopkins Republicans (I live in a town called Hopkins). Immediately I got over a dozen members and started holding meetings at my house. But after awhile I gave up on this, because I realized that it was pointless organizing Republicans in a district that would never vote Republican. What were they going to do - call and knock on the doors of their hardcore Democrat neighbors a few days before the election? Without a statewide MNGOP organization to reallocate their efforts into swing districts where their efforts could actually matter, there was no practical use for my group members.

So I gave up and handed control of this group to my SD46 leadership. Guess what they’ve done with the group: yup - nothing. Not even one meeting. Due to my past reminders, I’ve gotten them to admit new members to the group, to the point where it now has 40. But since my leadership seems to have no use for new members, I gave up on reminding them to admit more; it’s been months since I urged them to admit pending members, so now there are 14 waiting:

So there you have it. Minnesota Republicans, it seems, have no use for a free organizing tool that automatically attracts Republicans from the local community. This has led me to suspect that the MNGOP is some sort of farce organization that has no intention of winning elections. Perhaps it is just a front that’s operated by the Democrats to give everyone the false impression that they are working to win votes against an actual, real political party?

Nonetheless, here is my proposal. If Republicans were actually serious about winning swing districts and keeping control of their existing “red” ones, they’d practice constant community engagement:

Create Nextdoor groups (for free, no less) in every swing-district and red-district locale.

Hold regular meetings of those groups, in which useful organizers could be identified.

Determine which group members are also members of other community groups (Rotary, Elks, etc.), then use this leverage to enlist those groups’ leaders.

Run a constant volunteer-driven recruitment program designed to attract yet more volunteers who can work year-round to get their friends, families, and community organizations to vote during elections.

With this sensible low-cost mechanism for building constant, long-term community engagement, I believe that the MNGOP could sustain a constant legislative majority in both houses by consistently winning what are now regarded as swing districts. Beyond this, the MNGOP could also create such groups in “blue” districts and then reallocate those members’ efforts at election time into winning swing districts.

#3: Tell stories

As I write this article, the media are filled with daily updates on the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. It’s in the news because Nancy Guthrie is related to Savannah Guthrie, a media personality to whom apparently a lot of people relate. People are following this story daily despite the fact that its outcome will have no practical effect on their lives whatsoever. They’re following it because it’s a human-interest story that the media are intent on sticking in their faces every day.

Meanwhile, the sheeple are completely unaware of other, real human-interest stories that are much closer to them. For example in Minneapolis, there are about 80 murders every year – seven or so per month, but nobody talks about them. Based on national statistics, there are probably ten times that many overdose deaths in Minneapolis every year, but nobody cares about them. The reason nobody talks about them is that nobody is making stories out of them, and without the stories, the numbers are just boring data. As Stalin is believed to have said:

“One death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic.”

People don’t relate to statistics any more than sheep do. Nor do most understand policy, whether it be immigration policy, fiscal policy, educational policy, or whatever. They are busy watching Jerry Springer reruns or Steve Wilkos reruns or soap operas on their TVs. You know: stories.

I wrote another complete article on this subject, so rather than belabor this further here, I’ll just refer you to it:

Open Letter to Republicans and their campaigns

(Stories will win more voters than policy discussions)

In 2024 I sent a link to the above article to every elected Republican in the Minnesota legislature. The response: nothing. Nada.

Let’s try something completely different

Great things are not accomplished in giant leaps; rather they happen incrementally. Minnesota could some day be a solidly Republican-voting state; the exurbs could gradually be converted from swing districts to solid red ones; suburbs could be converted from blue to swing and some might even someday turn red. We could do it this way:

Restrict our efforts to winning legislative seats in swing districts. Practice long-term community engagement in those districts, so that by election day we’ll have a solid base of community leaders and their organizations behind us. Practice long-term community engagement in “blue” districts, and redirect those members’ efforts and contributions into the swing districts. Win voters by telling them just a few gripping stories of our own successes, along with the tragedies that befall people under Democrat leadership.

But no, says the MNGOP. We are going to win the governor’s race this year, if you send us enough money, of course. And in fact sending us money is pretty much all we want to hear from you. Except maybe at election time we’ll reach out to see if you want to knock on doors and call people you don’t know in your solid-blue district. Yup. That’ll work. As Bullwinkle was fond of saying, “This time for sure!”

It’s all so preposterous that I don’t really know what to do with it any more. All my MNGOP fundraising letters just go straight to the recycling bin. I don’t even bother opening them; I know what’s in them.

Our downfall is that we’re constantly projecting ourselves onto others; we keep believing that people will respond to our messages the same way we do. Nothing could be more ridiculous. We keep imagining that voters act as individuals making their own decisions based on pragmatic assessments, and that we can sway them with practical policy promises; obviously they are not and we can’t.

Recently during caucus, Republicans held a poll over which candidate they should run for governor; they favored House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who happens to be House Speaker because Republicans hold a slim and probably very temporary majority in the MN House. They picked Demuth because Republicans like her. But Demuth hails from MN House district 13A - a deeply rural district northwest of St. Cloud, where Republicans consistently win by 20-to-50-point margins:

It is delusional for Republicans to imagine that this somehow translates into an ability to win the votes of urban Democrats. Commenters on the article affirmed their liking for Demuth by saying, among other things, that she “understands the mechanics of the political process in the MN legislature”. Right. Yup.

Our understandings and policies and scruples don’t matter if we don’t win elections. To win, we need to understand voters, who mostly are not like us. After picking our battles, we must apply tactics that actually work with real people, not people as we imagine them.

Winning elections is not about convincing intelligent people to do intelligent things; as the Democrats demonstrate daily, it’s mostly about herding idiots using ridiculous emotional appeals. To reinforce this, I leave you with some quotes regarding the urban sheeple whose votes we’d need to win in order to occupy Minnesota’s statewide offices:

“Never confuse education with intelligence. You can have a PhD and still be an idiot.” - Richard Feynman “I know a lot of people who are educated far beyond their intelligence” - Lewis Grizzard “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe.” - Albert Einstein “Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” - George Carlin

When the MNGOP stops trying to win statewide elections by appealing to fools using policy discussions, and/or focuses on elections in places where intelligent people might possibly be in the majority, I’ll start taking the party seriously.