Robert Arvanitis
19h

You are correct, if by "win." you mean stop the damage from evil collectivists.

But Rinos see the word differently. They mean to get their share of patronage, power, and pelf from a failed electoral system. Plus whine about the injustices, for free.

kathy
2h

Note to Republicans feeling confident about the midterms --- DON'T!!! We need to get out the vote!

While serving as a Republican Poll Observer last week, I noticed that more than 96% of voters asked for the Democrat ballot, and 100% of African American voters did, too.

Republicans did not show up for the primary election! Overconfidence? If you are resting on your laurels, you are wearing them in the wrong place!

