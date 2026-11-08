Your body parts that the zoster virus could damage via your autonomic nervous system

According to Cleveland Clinic:

Varicella-zoster (VZV) is a virus that causes chickenpox, shingles and other illnesses. It’s in the same family of viruses as herpes. Once you’re infected with varicella-zoster, it stays in your nerve cells, even after you’ve recovered from an illness. It can then reactivate and cause additional symptoms.

There is clinical research suggesting that the zoster virus causes:

cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial flutter and atrial fibrillation,

achalasia, a rare disorder of the esophagus, which causes swallowing problems,

and Parkinson’s disease.

Let’s get into each of these. But first, this disclaimer:

I (the author) am not a medical professional. I do not have a medical degree of any sort. I am writing this article only to disclose my personal experiences and to refer you to clinical research. Nothing in this article or any of its addenda should be construed as medical advice. Any actions you may take (or refrain from taking) as a result of reading this article are entirely your own responsibility; I expressly disavow any responsibility, financial, medical, legal, or otherwise, for anything you might do (or refrain from doing) as a result of reading this.

Cardiac problems

Some of the most common cardiac problems are called arrhythmias:

My experience with these two is:

My wife had one incident of atrial flutter decades ago. She underwent a cardioversion, and was problem-free until about a year ago.

Then about a year ago she started going into atrial fibrillation regularly, requiring a cardioversion every few weeks.

She began taking a standard dose of valacyclovir for four months and then stopped when her prescription ran out.

During those four months and in the two subsequent months she experienced zero incidents of arrythmia.

Then her problems started returning, so we renewed her prescription. Since resuming the valacyclovir, she has again had no incidents of arrythmia.

Why would my wife take valacyclovir, a drug most people associate with herpes, to solve arrhythmia problems? Because, seemingly coincidentally, she was already starting to take it to solve her swallowing problems (see below), and since both arrhythmia and achalasia are suspected to be disorders of the autonomic nervous system, I looked to see whether there was clinical research linking zoster to cardiac ailments. Here’s what I found:

In my experience this year (2026), cardiac specialists seem to have no knowledge of any of this evidence, some dating back to 2018, nor do they express any interest in reviewing or even discussing it – even when we provide convincing evidence that it is working for us. Instead, we find that they limit our options to the currently prescribed treatments, both of which involve surgeries:

ablation, in which electrical pathways within the heart are irreversibly cauterized, and

installation of a pacemaker, which cannot be later removed without incurring substantial risks.

Swallowing problems

There’s a rare malady called achalasia, which is little-known because few people have it. I know about it because my wife has it. As with her arrythmia, she had a flare-up decades ago and then it receded, only to return recently. In mid 2025, shortly before her arrhythmia incidents (above), her achalasia worsened to the point where she was simply unable to eat for entire days, and on other days suffered from severe difficulties.

In fact, I first became aware of the zoster virus connection because of the clinical research I found, all involving one ongoing study at Vanderbilt University:

Actually, I got my plan for dealing with my wife’s problem by simply replicating the treatment that the Vanderbilt study used, which is a four-month prescription of valacyclovir.

Parkinson’s disease & other disorders

Fortunately, nobody in my family suffers from this horrific disease, which unlike the others mentioned here is acknowledged by the medical community as being directly due to nervous system deterioration. I present this link to the clinical research I found for the benefit of those who are less fortunate:

If I were involved with someone suffering from essentially any nervous-system disorder, I’d be looking for clinical research linking zoster to it.

Beyond that, if I were suffering from serious, incurable conditions in any of the organs shown in the picture at the top of this article, I would be looking for a possible cause that nobody seems to be talking about. For example (at the other end of the digestive system from achalasia), I’ve heard about Crohn’s Disease and Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Inflammatory Bowel Disease for years; zoster seems somehow associated. Why does nobody talk about this?

You probably have the zoster virus

According to the CDC:

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease caused by varicella-zoster virus (VZV). It mainly spreads from unvaccinated people with chickenpox to others who have never had the virus. Up to 90% of people who are not immune and close to someone with chickenpox will also get infected.

As a Boomer born in the mid-1950s, I would guess that nearly 100% of my generation has the zoster virus, living dormant in our nervous systems. In my youth, chickenpox was regarded as a rite of passage; it was just a matter of time before you had to stay home from school for a week with it. I would guess that if you’re in my generation, and to lesser degrees later generations (because a vaccine became available in the 1980s), you are infected.

So there’s a very good chance that you have the zoster virus, and if you do, it’s lying dormant in your nervous system. And since the autonomic part of your nervous system controls many major and relatively unrelated muscles and other organs, it seems that zoster could be responsible for many seemingly unrelated disorders, disorders that might be wrongly attributed to the affected muscles and other organs rather than to the nervous system that controls them.

Shingles and herpes fixation

If you search for information on the “zoster virus”, your results will be almost totally dominated by discussions of shingles. According to Mayo Clinic:

Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox. After you’ve had chickenpox, the virus stays in your body for the rest of your life. Years later, the virus may reactivate as shingles.

It’s hard to find online info that relates the zoster virus to anything other than chickenpox or shingles, so you just have to work at it.

Analogously, almost any search for “valacyclovir” will regale you with articles about herpes, most especially HSV-2, the virus that causes the incurable sexually-transmitted disease called “genital herpes”. Valacylovir just happens to treat both HSV and zoster, and in fact it is used on people who have shingles, but this isn’t mentioned in many places. Further, if you want to get a prescription for valacylovir from online doctors, you must provide evidence that you are infected with either HSV-1 (cold sores) or HSV-2 (genital herpes).

You’ll have a hard time finding a doctor who will prescribe valacylovir for general use against zoster; most doctors will not write “off label” prescriptions, i.e. prescriptions intended to fix any purpose not specifically approved by the FDA. Despite the evidence to date, apparently the FDA approves valacyclovir only for herpes and for initial treatment of shingles. It seems that the FDA is fixated on associating drugs (in this case valacyclovir) with each and every externally visible organ failure rather than possibly addressing what is probably the central cause. Perhaps we should not be surprised that medical practitioners seem to follow suit.

Going forward: Shingrix?

Shingrix, the anti-shingles medicine recommended to older adults, is marketed as a “vaccine”, but in my opinion it is really something else, because it doesn’t work in the same way that vaccines have traditionally been defined. Normally, a vaccine consists of a weakened (“attenuated”) version of an entire virus. Such vaccines work by training your immune system to attack a version of the virus that has been rendered impotent, so that the virus does not express itself as the full disease. For example, the Varicella vaccine works this way; people who receive it do not develop full-blown chickenpox.

I was mystified by Shingrix, which obviously cannot work in this manner, because it is given to people who are already infected with the zoster virus - whose immune systems would presumably already be fully experienced with the real thing. It follows that Shingrix must somehow improve upon already-existing natural immunity; obviously one cannot do this by simply exposing patients to more of the same thing they already have. For those interested, you can find a discussion at the WebMD site that discusses Shingrix.

Going forward, we will be experimenting to see whether Shingrix can train my wife’s immune system to fight the zoster virus in the absence of valacyclovir. This would have several advantages:

we don’t need a prescription from a sympathetic doctor to get Shingrix;



Shingrix supposedly lasts for ten years (at least in preventing shingles);



my wife wouldn’t need to take tablets every day just to stay well.

We are doing this because:

according to the people running the Vanderbilt achalasia study, they pursued the study because they had noticed improvements in their achalasia patients who had just happened to get the Shingrix vaccine, and



at the end of each phase of the Vanderbilt study, subjects in that phase were offered Shingrix vaccinations.

Summary

My wife received complete relief from cardiac arrhythmia and substantial relief from achalasia by taking a simple oral antiviral medicine (valacyclovir) that suppresses the activity of the zoster virus. She demonstrated its efficacy by discontinuing the medication, after which both sets of symptoms returned, and then resuming it, after which symptoms were again alleviated. The only treatment options that her specialist providers (both cardiac and GI) will discuss with her involve separate and largely- or totally-irreversible surgical procedures that alter the muscles involved in each problem.

Valacylovir is an oral tablet. It’s cheap because the patent of the original product (Valtrex) expired in 2009. It has almost no side effects. It is used almost exclusively for herpes; the only way we could get a prescription was via a sympathetic, independent doctor. It also just happens to work against zoster, which is in the same virus family as herpes.

Shingrix is relatively cheap at $230 (compared to $20K+ surgeries), requires no prescription, and has almost no side effects. Officially it is used exclusively for shingles prevention, but since it requires no prescription you can obviously use it for any purpose you want.

In contrast, the only officially-sanctioned treatments for both cardiac arrhythmia and achalasia are expensive surgical procedures that are either largely or entirely irreversible and which leave the apparent problem source (zoster) unaffected, allowing it to perhaps cause more problems in other places.

I’d expect there to be massive excitement within the medical community about clinical research suggesting that a pervasive virus which appears to be responsible for a number of serious problems relating to the nervous system that controls everything running our bodies can be alleviated with a cheap prescription tablet and/or a Shingrix injection. But there isn’t. Instead, what we find is a consistent refusal of doctors, including and especially specialists, to even discuss anything other than the current treatments, none of which involves addressing what likely is the source of the problem (zoster attacking the autonomic nervous system) and all of which involve making largely irreversible surgical changes to organs that are not the source of the problem (i.e. the muscles being controlled by zoster-afflicted nerves).

If zoster is indeed the cause of many if not most instances of arrhythmias and achalasia and Parkinson’s disease, then what other dysfunctions of other organs might be occurring due to a zoster flare-up? The autonomic nervous system controls much of what the body does; by fixating on modifying the affected organs while leaving the zoster virus free to run rampant, it seems that the current protocols are an invitation to an endless series of yet more seemingly unrelated organ failures.

How can there be such a lack of interest (actually something more like a prohibition) among practicing physicians in discussing any of this? Why does it take so long for massively beneficial clinical research to find its way into common medical practice? I’ll leave that to you to speculate.