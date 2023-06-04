The new look of small-town America

I live in a small town called Hopkins, Minnesota, just a few miles southwest of Minneapolis. Returning home from a walk early last June (2022), I was amazed to see our entire Main Street lined, for the first time I believe, with “Pride” flags. I then realized that we’d be looking at those flags all month. This led me to wonder:

· How is it that we, as a city, are celebrating this symbol that is dedicated to people’s sexual proclivities, on a par with other symbols of our highest ideals? (The Pride flags were in the same mounts used to hold American flags during July.) In other words, don’t we have something higher to shoot for? · Who wrangled our nation into dedicating an entire month to this, when previously our longest national holidays (e.g. Washington’s birthday) were limited to a single day, or perhaps to a weekend (Memorial Day)?



· Why are we pretending that there is gross discrimination and/or violence against homosexuals in the USA, requiring an ongoing dedication to this cause, when same-sex marriage was legalized here in 2015, and actual reports of anti-homosexual activity are virtually nonexistent even in our mainstream Democrat propaganda outlets (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, etc.)?



· Why has the “Pride” political machine suddenly attached “transgenderism,” a grossly non-natural phenomenon requiring artificial drugs and mutilating surgical procedures that didn’t even exist a couple of generations ago, to the natural phenomenon of homosexuality?



· Given that the “progressive” movement never seems to slow down even after it has attained its stated goals, where is this all going?

In less than a year my last question (above) was answered. A few weeks ago I was horrified to see this poster in the window of a downtown restaurant:

I then realized that, with rare exceptions, business establishments up and down our Main Street were sporting this same sign. Wow. I’ve lived here for ten years without much in the way of surprises, but now the city seems to be handing them out annually.

Sex work: the business of human degradation

Here’s a personal story that occurred somewhere around 1980. Back then I was renting a house with two housemates in a close suburb of Chicago. My housemates were apparently concerned that my love life wasn’t making much progress (I was busy with other pursuits that I found more interesting), so they decided to give me a special birthday present. One night they took me to a mystery location on Chicago’s Rush Street. I had no idea what our destination might be.

Back then, Rush Street was the Chicago center for strip joints and whorehouses (the word seems almost quaint today, no?). My housemates drove me to one such place and escorted me inside, where there were tables at which were seated young ladies eager for company. I sat at one of these tables across from one such lady. I cannot remember what she said to me, if anything. I looked her over. If I recall correctly, she seemed Hispanic. Her hair was done up carefully and she was wearing an overly fancy dress. She was also rather gaunt. But the thing I remember most about her was that she had bruises along one of her arms. The bruises were almost certainly caused by constant injections; I had little doubt that she was a heroin addict.

I found the situation ridiculously awkward. I felt sorry for this person and wished that there was something I could do for her. I tried to strike up some small talk, but she seemed mostly vacant. Eventually she made me an offer: for $75 I could retire to a private back room with her. I was pretty sure I didn’t want any of what she had to offer in that back room, so I declined and eventually got us all the hell out of there.

It amazes me the degree to which our society pretends to value human life, and yet so flippantly accepts this kind of degradation and destruction of individuals. I’m pretty sure that my young lady friend (who was about my age) died many decades ago, from disease or from an overdose or from being murdered by some “customer” or one of her corporate pimps. Meanwhile, the party goes on, with a nod and a wink from all those “socially liberal” folk who pretend so much to care about everyone.

It's not gonna lick itself

So - finally my genteel little town gets its own “family-friendly” drag queens. My goodness. Well perhaps this is news to you: drag queens are sex workers. They are men who make their living stripping, gyrating their genitals and booties in front of paying customers, encouraging clients to tuck cash into their thongs, and taking extra money for providing extra-special treatment in the back room.

The idea that there is anything “family-friendly” about a drag queen is so ludicrously asinine that I have to wonder at the ignorance of anyone who would seriously consider it. Yet here our city is promoting this concept in multiple store windows on every block. Really? I’m at a loss for words. Anyone with a browser can easily learn something about what drag queens do at their “family friendly” events:

Our diabolical medical industry

We live in interesting times. The medical industry, which I revered for most of my life, now seems to have turned on us. The Hippocratic Oath, which I once vaguely imagined guided all doctors and medical establishments, appears to have been tossed out wholesale. The notion of “first, do no harm” seems to have been traded in for “do whatever promises to make us the most money.”

The USA is one of only two countries that allows pharmaceutical companies to advertise directly to consumers, and so our evening “news” is brought to you by Pfizer. Naturally then, never is heard a discouraging word about any Pfizer products, nor those of any other Big Pharma sponsor. Where might the American sheeple learn about problems with Big Pharma’s medicines and Big Surgery’s procedures? Certainly not from their TVs, which is why Americans know so little about what’s happening around them.

The “transgender” movement will be the biggest bonanza in the history of the medical industry, bigger even than selling taxpayer-funded, government-enforced “vaccines” that don’t work. We are talking about wrecking children’s bodies so severely that they become medical customers FOR LIFE. Read and watch this little exposé: CASH COW: Pro-Transgender Medical Professionals Cashing-In on Lifelong Patients

Of course, drag queens and transgenders are not the same thing, right? No, certainly they are different. They just seem strangely connected - you know, men dressing up as women. But isn’t it interesting how drag queens are so desperate to have children in their audiences, and how there is such phenomenal funding behind the promotion of such shows. No ordinary commercial performance featuring unknown “stars” could possibly afford the advertising or enlist the government support that’s behind the drag-queen phenomenon. What could be the motivation? But no matter. Surely your eight-year-old has the discriminating powers to tell the difference.

This is not organic

Since the Minnesota Democrats won a trifecta in the 2022 election I’ve been giving some serious thought to leaving the state, considering that complete political insanity will now rule the day here. I’ve realized that most of my neighbors voted for this stuff, and it strikes me that there’s something dangerous about living amidst a population that votes for relentless crime, unbridled sexual debauchery, and fiscal insanity, or that is so mentally deficient that it doesn’t even realize that it is voting for such things.

I am unfortunately tethered to Minneapolis for reasons I’d rather not discuss, so I searched for the closest small town in a reliably “red” state. I settled on Mason City, Iowa, which is a two-hour straight shot down I-35 from the Twin Cities. Years ago I spent some time there on vacation and thought it was really cute, with a lot of interesting history.

But a disturbing thought occurred to me. What if even small towns in “red state” America are now plagued with Pride Month and Family-Friendly Drag Queens? I delved deeper, and there it was: even a little place like Mason City, in a state with Republican trifectas in the last six election cycles, now hosts its own Pride Month, complete with Family-Friendly Drag Queens.

There is nothing organic about this. This is not a grass-roots movement. There is enormous pressure from federal and state governments, along with increasingly terroristic, well-funded political organizations forcing this down our throats.

Leadership

The older I get, the more I stand in awe of our former political and religious leadership. These people understood the conflict between our basest human instincts vs. our survival and happiness. They understood that “sex work” and unrestricted sexual behavior both lead to:

· incurable and often fatal diseases,

· interaction with violent, exploitive criminals,

· mental illness,

· the horrific abuse of abortion, and

· abuse and death at the hands of customers, employers, and random psychopaths.

Our former leaders truly cared about their populations. They implemented religious and legal restrictions, “mores” we called them, that were designed to prevent the inexperienced, the ignorant, and the dull-witted from injuring themselves. Today, such leaders are derisively reviled as Puritanical prigs who imposed their values for the sake of spoiling everyone’s fun. We’ve tossed their rules out the window. The new message is: Live it up! Do whatever! We will promote your basest instinct, whatever that may be!

Today’s cowardly leadership has new words for “anything goes,” namely: inclusiveness and tolerance. It’s all pablum for the mindless masses, and it’s apparently really effective at keeping Democrats (and increasingly deluded, cowardly Republicans) in office.

Licking It

I don’t really believe that most of our city residents or leaders are on board with this. Here’s my theory: Last year our city government’s good friends at the DFL* (Minnesota Democrats) sent their Pride thugs over to make an offer we couldn’t refuse: You will have Pride Month in 2022 or else. After all, you’re just gonna fly some flags for us in June, right? What could be the harm? So our city leaders signed on. Once the DFL’s foot was in the door, the game was over. This year, true to their real nature, our DFL friends came back with their drag queens. And now their proposition is: Now that you’ve shown everyone that you’re on board with us, what are you gonna do about it? Huh?

Anyway, remember: It’s not gonna lick itself. Thanks to the approvals of city leaders in small towns across the USA, our children will soon be learning to “lick it”:

· in our festive June holiday streets,

· soon if not already in our schools,

· and doubtless eventually as a classroom requirement.

And lick it they surely will - in a family-friendly way, of course. I just can’t wait to see what the “Pride” folks have planned for us next year.

* The DFL is the Democrat Farmer-Labor Party, which is the name used by the Democratic Party in Minnesota. For a brief overview of Minnesota Democrats, watch this.

==== ADDENDUM OF 7/5/23

I came across this video today, where Riley Gaines does such a great job of stating the obvious. The people behind all the “Family-Friendly Drag Queen” shows, including the show in Hopkins, are pedophiles. Everyone who approved of this show and/or posted this poster is an advocate for pedophilia. What will it take before the bulb goes on in most people’s tiny minds?

And if you were wondering how our little show in Hopkins turned out, here’s some coverage. If you find the photos here disturbing, I must ask: what exactly were you expecting?

==== ADDENDUM OF 5/28/2024

==== ADDENDUM OF 6/30/2026

If you feel that there is anything organic, natural, or humane about the explosion of drag queens or the “transgender” movement, please consider this:

Could it be that we are all just useful idiots for a bunch of billionaires? If so, then perhaps our only hope going forward is to de-fund them via lawsuits filed by their victims. It’s a shame that we’re stupid enough to have to go this route, sacrificing the lives of thousands of children who will have to sue for millions each as adults before they even make a dent, but such is the human race.