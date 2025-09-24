“Feeding Our Future” ringleader Aimee Bock with one of her partners

This little state, with a population of just under six million, has been rocking the national news with its unfolding stories of its residents defrauding federal and state agencies of hundreds of millions of dollars. Our current top embarrassments are:

Feeding Our Future (FOF), in which an estimated $250 million was stolen from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a program that was intended to serve food to children during the COVID debacle.

Housing Stabilization Services (HSS), a now-unfolding story in which at least $100 million of federal Medicaid funds were paid by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to companies that were supposed to provide housing guidance to indigent people.

The fairy tale in the news every day

In each of these cases, we are expected to believe the following:

A federal agency paid hundreds of millions of dollars into a Minnesota state agency, expecting that agency to diligently distribute those funds with essentially no federal oversight.

Rather than engage reputable corporate service providers, the state agency somehow located seemingly random, unknown shell NGOs and companies to administer the intended services with essentially no agency oversight.

Year after year, the federal agency dumped cash into the state agency, which in turn distributed those millions into the unknown NGOs and shell companies, on the assumption that the money was being spent as intended. The only thing these organizations did to collect these millions was to provide phony documents claiming that the services had been provided.

After years of this, federal prosecutors swooped in like the Lone Ranger to serve justice. In each case, it seems, we have these nasty Somali residents who somehow managed to obtain all these contracts and make all that money disappear without a trace. So these Somalis go to prison, and the residents here believe that justice has been served.

Meanwhile, most of the money seems to be missing. But not to worry, the feds are working diligently on recovering it.

This storyline is so idiotic that I have trouble fathoming the naivete of anyone who would swallow it. But believe it they do. Even the “conservatives” here revel in their condemnation of all those Somalis who pulled this off all by themselves. Oh well, this is Minnesota. There must be something in the water here that suspends all capacity for rational thought.

Mural in the Whittier neighborhood of South Minneapolis

Making Money Disappear

Imagine for a moment that someone has handed you five million dollars. You’re going to spend one million on goodies for yourself, and you’re going to make the other four million disappear without a trace. How would you go about this?

You received the millions in the form of a bank deposit or as a written check that you deposited, so the money starts out sitting in a bank account that’s attached to some legal entity with which you are associated. Now remember that if you move so much as $10,000 of it in a single transaction, your bank is required to report that transaction to the IRS. You could instead divide your cash movements into transactions of under $10K each, but then you’d have over 500 transactions on your account, and that’s just to move the money once - and the IRS has reporting mechanisms for catching these types of transactions as well.

And yet, amazingly, of the $250 million paid by the USDA to the Minnesota Department of Education (the state agency involved in FOF), and then via a single NGO into the pockets of a bunch of hole-in-the-wall Somali groceries and restaurants, only $60 million has been accounted for. This means that approximately $190 million somehow disappeared into thin air, and amazingly the U.S. Department of Justice cannot seem to follow the money trail. How can there be no bank transactions by which the USDOJ can find all this missing money?

The reality, of course, is that you cannot hide this kind of money without the complete cooperation of the largest banks doing business in the state.

Minnesota is fraudulent from top to bottom

I’m a native English speaker who has lived in the USA since infancy. I cannot, for the life of me, imagine how:

I would walk into a state agency (like the Minnesota Department of Education or the Minnesota Department of Human Services) and walk out with millions of dollars in federal contracts,

or how I could hide millions of dollars’ worth of bank transactions such that the U.S. Department of Justice, in supposed cooperation with the banks, cannot find the money.

The fraud in Minnesota is incomprehensible:

Many if not most of our major corporations profit from the criminal act of hiring illegal aliens by the tens of thousands, in blatantly open violation of U.S. Code 1324.

Minnesota’s election laws, from top to bottom, are nothing less than a completely open invitation to commit unlimited, undetectable election fraud.

And now we have these unfolding stories of fraud involving almost incomprehensible amounts of money, supposedly perpetrated by people with the financial sophistication of a local grocer.

But the average citizen here is clueless about all of this, which of course makes Minnesota the ideal place for criminals to do business.

A plausible theory

Here’s my theory on how this all really works. The Democrats’ Minnesota MO is by now routine:

Federal Democrat criminals devise yet another excuse to “serve the needy” by distributing hundreds of millions of federal dollars to various states.

In each state, those federal criminals designate a state agency, also full of Democrat criminals, to administer the funds.

Rather than find reasonable private-sector companies with track records of providing services (e.g. reputable food service or housing assistance providers), the state agency then finds or creates bogus NGOs, also filled with criminals, to steal the funds.

So there is this pipeline from the federal Democrat criminals to the state-agency Democrat criminals to the NGO criminals. The NGO criminals are not political; they’re just in it for the money; in Minnesota the state agencies choose Somalis for this role.

The NGO criminals are suckers because they’re also the fall guys who do the crime and so will take the rap in the endgame. For example in the Feeding Our Future scandal, the Minnesota Department of Education chose a nondescript NGO rather than contracting with some reasonable collection of food-service companies. This NGO then found dozens of Somali grocers and restaurant owners to do the crime, i.e. to provide phony documents justifying the receipt of the entire haul. These criminals spent five years receiving about $60 million of the $250 million allocated by the feds to Minnesota.

Then the feds swoop in and prosecute the low-level fall guys, most of whom will serve prison sentences that will be commuted later when nobody is looking.

Meanwhile most of the stolen money is “missing” and nobody is seriously talking about it. Of course, the political party running our state (the Democrats, here called “DFL”) knows exactly where the money is.

Obviously this sort of fraud could be orchestrated only from the very top of Minnesota government. Equally obviously, the major Minnesota banks are in on this, because nobody could move (much less hide) this kind of money without leaving obvious trails of transactions.

The fox polices the henhouse

As I was writing this article, a local news outlet ran this story about a Minnesota state lawmaker who has had the guts to bring us an inside view of the criminality of our state’s leaders and their party. This is perhaps the most astounding political article I’ve ever read:

Minnesota state rep Walter Hudson, who serves on the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention Committee and therefore has a closeup view, describes Minnesota’s ruling party (the DFL) as essentially a criminal operation, intoning that the corruption starts at the very top. I expect that you will be amazed reading the article and even more amazed watching its two embedded videos.

In one of the videos we hear an audio clip of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison purportedly colluding with some of the Somali fraudsters who pulled off the Feeding Our Future scam. Rather than protecting the state agencies that he is charged with protecting, he is expressing his dismay that some agency officials are trying to shut down the operation:

The Democrats who control Minnesota recently scuttled an attempt by Republicans to create an “Office of the Inspector General” that would oversee Minnesota agencies rather than having them police themselves. Of course this role should already be performed by the office of the Attorney General, but then consider who our Attorney General is (see below). According to Walter Hudson, it was our Governor Walz who made it clear that the bill would be dead upon arrival at his desk.

Then the HSS scandal broke, with the prosecuting U.S. attorney declaring that “Minnesota is drowning in fraud”. So in an incredible twist of irony, Governor Walz issued an executive order “Directing State Agencies to Take Additional Steps to Continue Combating Fraud”. Really, you can’t make this stuff up. So now, according to the Minnesota MSM and public media, Governor Walz is our fraud-fighting hero who will save us from all these scams that mysteriously went into overdrive the moment he took office!

But we should not be surprised. Can you imagine living in a state where the Attorney General and his city-council-member son openly support what has now been properly identified as a terrorist organization - an organization that openly calls for political murders?

Neither can I, and I am living it.

The future looks bleak

The USA has no idea how enormous a bullet it dodged when it voted down the “Heels Up” ticket. I have no doubt that our fabulous Governor Walz was planning to export Minnesota’s fraud schemes nationwide on a scale that would make Minnesota’s hundreds of millions here look like child’s play; people who claim that Walz has no talents have no idea how wrong they are.

U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson, the one prosecuting our HSS scam, doesn’t mince words:

“Minnesota is drowning in fraud … the level of fraud in these programs is staggering. Unfortunately, our system of trust-but-verify no longer works. These programs have been abused over and over to the point where the fraud has overtaken the legitimate services.”

Things are looking pretty grim when a federal prosecutor no longer feels the need to put lipstick on the situation.





==== ADDENDUM OF 9/24/25

Normally I don’t put addenda on my articles until after they’re posted, but today as I post this one, we have this breaking news:

Read and be amazed again. At some point I just have to laugh. It’s my only defense.