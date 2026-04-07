David’s Substack

David’s Substack

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Valoree Dowell's avatar
Valoree Dowell
1d

Problem is—publishers and reviewers. It’s akin to the processed food industry. Add more sugar, and the addicted just keep buying, walking past the fresh fruits and vegetables.

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Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
1dEdited

A lifelong female friend told me ~thirty-five-years ago that women’s romance novels were porn for women. She never mentioned the prevalence of pro-marxism and anti-capitalism and anti-white-male-ism, but it would all seem to make sense now, what with having arrived here in the predicted, fourth-stage of Bezmenov’s whole-of-society, socialist takeover.

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