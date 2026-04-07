Kindle’s recommended reading list

A few weeks ago I installed Amazon’s Kindle app on my wife’s tablet. Before logging in, I glanced at the list of books that Kindle recommends to users whose identity it doesn’t know. I was astounded, to the point of thinking it must be some bug or mistake. Here are the titles and authors from the above image:

I found the list startling for two reasons; with the exception of “If You Tell” by Greg Olsen:

Every author’s name is a female name. Every book seems to be romantic fiction intended for female readers.

I wanted to explore this further but I had other things to do, so I moved on and forgot about it.

Romance as politics

Then a few days ago I happened upon a YouTube channel by a young woman who goes by the name of Joomi Kim. Joomi routinely does something that I never do: she reads women’s romantic fiction. Not only that, but she reviews it. Here, I thought, was a window into a world I knew nothing about. So I watched two of her videos and found each of them totally riveting:

Here are a few (condensed) things she said about a genre that men know little about, yet which seems so pervasive among women that it may well be the core driver of the entire book industry:

“Today’s feminism has been about turning women into men, and it’s been corrosive for literature. It’s a warped way of seeing the world that’s so prevalent and so deeply embedded in our literature that it’s easy to miss.”

Regarding the hedonistic protagonist of “All Fours” (by Miranda July; not in the above list): “The book ends with zero consequences for her, and their marriage dying a gradual death. But that’s not a big deal, and their kid will be fine with it too, I’m sure. And that brings me to a related thing that I constantly notice in literature nowadays, which is this downplaying of the importance of marriage, or even being downright hostile to it.”

If you read enough of them, you’ll start to notice some unfortunate trends. It seemed like every other book was LGBTQ, or had some themes of racism, misogyny, or something like that.

(summarizing & reading liner notes of one book after another): “a queer love story and a noirish thriller”; “pushes the limits of trans writing”; “a bold critique of Americans’ deep-rooted misogyny”; “the ways that whiteness and power protect their own”; “about a gay guy who also happens to have a homophobic brother”;

“When you look at the literary-type books that win awards, the problem is even worse. For example I did a quick check on the last six years of the National Book Award. Five out of the six were explicitly Woke-themed, just based on what the book’s description said. Also none of the six authors were white, except for the one woman; but of course she gets a point for being a woman.”

Perhaps Joomi’s most important statement is this:

“By the way I’m not seeking books like this out; I just come across them again and again. You’re guaranteed to come across these things if you read contemporary women’s literature.”

Getting the picture?

Romance as pornography

Shortly after I watched both of Joomi’s videos, YouTube lured me in with this video on a similar topic, and I took the bait:

Hilary says something I’ve heard other women say, but she does it so comprehensively: women’s “romance” fiction is basically pornography. Men do not generally understand this because:

Men respond to visual pornography, and so cannot really grasp the notion of such a thing existing in a purely verbal form.

The idea that women might respond erotically to prose is foreign to men.

Women’s pornography can therefore exist openly without men even generally being aware of it; men walk into bookstores containing tables covered in “romance novels” and have no idea what’s going on.

The “romance” section of a modern bookstore is a porn shop; most of us just don’t think of it that way.

It’s as though we’ve already arrived in Idiocracy, where almost every commercial enterprise is selling sex:

But Idiocracy was written by men, who envisioned a future full of blatantly obvious male-style porn, probably unaware that our culture is already awash in the female variety.

Undisputed

According to a publication called Top10Publishers, “romance” novels are:

The Undisputed Bestseller: Romance remains the strongest-performing genre across Amazon, KDP, and traditional publishing. Its massive global readership, fast release cycles, and countless subgenres (rom-com, dark romance, fantasy romance, etc.) keep it at the top. It’s also the most BookTok-friendly genre, driving huge sales spikes.

According to a 2025 article by Newprint:

Here’s the top 10 bestseller list from last year, based on a ranking of unit sales. 1. The Women, Kristin Hannah - 1.5 million 2. A Court of Thorns and Roses, Sarah J. Maas - 1.3 million 3. The Scarlet Shedder (Dog Man #12), Dav Pilkey - 1.25 million 4. The Housemaid, Freida McFadden - 1.1 million 5. Atomic Habits, James Clear - 982,000 6. It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover - 931,000 7. Iron Flame, Rebecca Yarros - 877,000 8. Fourth Wing, Rebecca Yarros - 810,000 9. A Court of Mist and Fury, Sarah J. Maas - 791,000 10. It Starts with Us, Colleen Hoover - 757,000

According to Midnight Editors:

Romance is recession-proof. It topped every year after 2021 and now sells north of $1.4 billion annually in the U.S. alone.

I think we have a problem.

Who is behind this?

Women’s romance fiction is an addictive form of pornography that outsells every other book category. It’s sprinkled with Marxist ideology that preaches:

self-gratification is the goal in life;

narcissism produces fulfillment;

capitalists and capitalism are evil;

socialism is the future;

men, as oppressors, are useful only for self-gratification.

By sheer predominance, the implication is that “alternative” sexual behaviors are the only topic worth reading about, and that the only worldview of protagonists is Marxist. This propaganda is promoted quite openly in an environment where non-consumers, particularly men, don’t even realize it exists. I couldn’t design a more toxic cocktail if I tried. Clearly this isn’t an accident.

It strikes me that any one of our many multi-billionaires could singlehandedly reshape the entire book industry. The Soros family or the Bezos family (both past and present) could probably distort things dramatically with a few million here and a few million there. Such “philanthropy” could involve financing authors whose books have a particular slant and/or influencing who decides what gets published and awarded.

We have a profound divide between the sexes regarding who gets elected, and the rift seems to be getting wider. The Democrats have a coalition strategy that I describe here:

In this article I describe how the Democratic Party has divided the American electorate by race in order to overcome the Republican-leaning White voting bloc. But race alone isn’t enough to give Democrats a lock on power, so they are now dismantling the White bloc by creating artificial divisions among Whites. What better way to fragment this bloc than by splitting it down the middle?

But the Democrats are merely tools of something larger. After asking you to watch three videos, here I go again: this video here is BY FAR the best summary of (Soviet defector) Yuri Bezmenov’s warning of how the Communists would undermine and destroy the West in four stages. We’re in the fourth stage, where our population has normalized the idiotic chaos that has been foisted upon us by our own thoroughly-infiltrated institutions, a stage where even obvious realities are disputed daily. This could be the most important video you watch all year; it’s truly well done and compelling:

Enjoy. And start thinking about how you’re going to counteract this. Before it’s too late.