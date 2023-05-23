

Why Republicans and conservatives should avoid staging protests:

• LACK OF CONTROL: You cannot control who comes to your protest or what people might do there. It is a mistake to presume that even your own legitimate followers will behave in a lawful, rational manner.

• PRESS AGAINST YOU: The press forms the sheeple's opinions of protesters, and the mainstream press is 100% owned by your enemies. The BLM riots, at which an estimated 35 innocent victims were murdered and $2 billion of property damage was done, were characterized as "peaceful" even as buildings were burning on camera and the National Guard in multiple states were called in to quell the violence. Most of the sheeple still believe this, even when confronted with graphic evidence to the contrary. Meanwhile Trump's January 6 protest, at which relatively little damage occurred and where the only people who died were protesters being attacked by police, is continually described as "deadly". Your purpose is defeated if the press lies about you, and it certainly will. Your protest will sway public opinion - against you.

• FALSE FLAGS: Your protest is an opportunity for your enemies to plant disruptors. At Trump's January 6 rally it is clear from video footage that lawful protesters were encouraged by agitators to enter the Capitol. We will never know the real story behind them, but they certainly looked professional. You may be held personally liable or even criminally culpable for behaviors that were induced by your enemies.

• WASTE OF TIME: Protests are largely pointless expressions of emotion. Most protesters' demands are never met; it is silly to expect that the politicians targeted by your protests are well-meaning or will comply with your wishes. There's only one "protest" that matters: submitting enough ballots during elections to remove your protest targets from office.