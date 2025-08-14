Chicago-area U.S. congressional districts as of 2022

An Illinois friend of mine recently asked me for help in getting a Republican candidate elected to the U.S. Congress; this candidate is running in Illinois House District 8. After a bit of research I responded, “Thanks, but no thanks”. The reality of IL House District 8 is that, barring some miracle, no Republican can possibly be elected there. Few understand that this has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of the candidates and everything to do with the shape of the district.

Also recently, the nation was treated to the spectacle of Texas State-House representatives fleeing to Illinois in order to prevent the Texas State House from having the quorum needed to redraw Texas’ U.S. Congressional districts (for the purpose of electing more Republicans). A Democrat complaining about Republican gerrymandering is like an axe murderer complaining about his victim acquiring a knife for self-defense, as we shall see*.

Gerrymandering Basics

There is a formula for drawing district maps in a two-party system. The objective is always the same: the party in power draws the maps in such a way as to guarantee that the other party’s voters are always heavily outnumbered in as many districts as possible.

Here’s a simplified illustration. Imagine that the following is a map with a city at the center:

The gradient represents the distribution of party preferences, from heavily Democrat at the center to heavily Republican at the edge.

The pie slices represent the districts we’re going to draw. In this simplified example, the two parties would simply change the radius so as to have the majority of voters within each slice prefer their party, taking into account the population densities. Republicans would have large slices (pizza size “large”), so that outlying Republicans would outnumber the urban Democrats:

Large pizza: Republicans outnumber Democrats

whereas the Democrats would do the opposite:

Small pizza: Democrats outnumber Republicans

Remember that these diagrams do not represent the decreasing population density as one moves outward, so despite the seemingly large red areas near the circumference, the red areas contain fewer voters per acre.

Realize the profound effect here; in the Republican version, the urban Democrats in all these districts would never have a Democrat representative, and in the Democrat version, the Republican outliers would never have a Republican representative, no matter how “hard” they vote. In each case, the losing party simply doesn’t have the numbers to ever win, no matter how much campaigning its candidates do.

Now of course in the real world things are more complicated. For example in the suburbs or in rural areas we may have Democrat-voting cities that are embedded within Republican territories, so Democrats must devise convoluted districts with tentacles that include those cities. But regardless of the mechanics, the basic idea behind gerrymandering is this: Create districts in which your candidate will win, no matter who is running.

Deciding Election Outcomes In Advance

The map at the top of this article depicts the U.S. congressional districts of the Chicago area as of 2022. Districts are typically redrawn every ten years, starting with the election year that follows the year of the census. The stated purpose for redrawing the maps every decade is that the census reveals an updated population distribution, so maps must be redrawn to reflect the new distribution. This all sounds fair and reasonable until we start thinking district boundary shapes.

Here is the practical result of the Illinois district shapes:

Note that not one district in the Chicago-area map above has a Republican representative; you must get seriously far away from Chicago to find such a district:

Look at districts 11, 17, 14, 2, and 13: All of these are in geographically Republican-dominated rural territories, but due to the inclusion of a very few population centers that dictate their bizarre shapes, they are “represented” by Democrats.

The implications get more disturbing the longer one thinks about them. Americans blithely go to the polls without even contemplating the fact that the districts in which they are voting were designed by someone, as if district boundaries were some natural feature of the landscape. Few realize that by virtue of the shapes of their districts, the outcomes of their elections have already been decided, regardless of who is running.

The few who do contemplate district boundaries are likely to imagine that the right candidate can overcome such obstacles by convincing voters to switch sides, but such people suffer from an inadequate dose of reality. Hard-core voting populations are unlikely to be swayed by rational policy arguments (on which Republicans seem to spend an inordinate amount of time and effort). Most voters vote on the basis of their already-fixed world views or according to their herd instincts (i.e. they vote the same way as their family and friends) or their professional (e.g. union) affiliations.

In gerrymandered districts, the quality of the candidate doesn’t matter. For example in the blue Illinois districts above, Democrat candidates often win by percentage spreads of 14 or more. Few people understand how difficult it is to overcome an intrinsic 14-point disadvantage. People who imagine that their underdog candidate is going to win by virtue of his or her quality are simply naïve.

Final Thoughts

The simplicity of gerrymandering in the USA would be greatly threatened by the emergence of a credible third party. Imagine how hard it would be to draw districts in areas with significant numbers of third-party voters. So it is in the interests of both parties, and especially the Democrats, to ensure that no credible third party ever emerges.

Probably the most ironic way in which voters are being deluded into defeating their own interests is via the relentless adoption of Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV). RCV promoters convince simple-minded people that RCV provides them with more choices, when in fact RCV is designed specifically to crush emerging third parties before they become viable; how can a third party ever grow to power when all of its votes in all its initial elections get swept into the coffers of the two major parties? I’ve already written an article discussing how this works:

In any event, it seems unlikely that the typical American voter will become cognizant of the effects of either gerrymandering or RCV any time soon, which means that those traditionally in power have little to fear.

People on the losing side of every election frequently complain that their election loss must have been due to election fraud. With cleverly designed voting districts, there is no need for election fraud; the outcome was built into their political landscape long before the election.

Svengoolie contemplates a real-life horror

====

* Illinois, and the Chicago area in particular, arguably contains the most ridiculously convoluted congressional districts in the USA.