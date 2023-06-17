I presume you’ve heard about how the Los Angeles Dodgers, a Major League Baseball team, invited a group called Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to perform its ceremony ridiculing the Catholic Church at an LA Dodgers game that was held Friday, June 16, 2023:

Unsurprisingly, things didn’t go well. In this video you can see the nearly empty stadium for yourself:

Here’s another seemingly accurate report:

And another:

Meanwhile, the pathological liars in the Democrats’ mainstream media outlets took great pains to avoid showing enough of the bleachers for readers to realize how empty the place was. The mainstreamers reported it like this:

According to the Sisters’ “Joy” page, “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence take vows to Promulgate Universal Joy and Expiate Stigmatic Guilt. We are here for our community to foster hope, creativity, and wellness!” Ironically, as of this writing, that statement is followed immediately by some paragraphs warning readers about avoiding Monkeypox, which in turn are followed by some links to various supposed “health” agencies.

Here’s my theory. The Sisters are comprised of guys who frequent San Francisco’s notorious “bath houses.” What you do at these places is:

whip out your dong, and

exchange diseases in the most efficient possible way, namely by trading internal body fluids with as many strangers as possible.

Each person who does this becomes a hive of fungal, bacterial, and viral disease. Many if not most of these men then have sexual encounters with others outside the group, transmitting horrific illnesses to females and consequently to promiscuous persons in the heterosexual community.

Part of the complacency of our society over such things came from the introduction of antibiotics, and with them the cures for many formerly incurable venereal diseases. For example, syphilis, previously a near-guarantee of a slow and horrible death, could now be cured with a visit to the doctor’s office.

But then, in the 1970s, everyone suddenly learned that brand new viruses might arise, and that such viruses might be both deadly and incurable. Surprise, surprise. I will not delve into the details here; books have been written about HIV and AIDS. Suffice it to say that our society was dragged by people like the Sisters into a house of horrors where:

nobody could trust the blood supply,

addicts now transmitted a fatal disease via their needles,

no one could be sure whether a transfusion or an encounter with a sexual partner would lead to death, and

at one point we were spending more on an AIDS “cure” than on researching cancer.

This last point cannot be emphasized enough. Various sources, like this one, report:

There are roughly 1.2 million people in the US with HIV/AIDS

and 13.4 million people alive with a history of cancer (either past or current).

The NIH spends about $2,583 each year per person with HIV/AIDS

but $418 each year per person with cancer.

So the burden placed on our entire society by the lecherous, deranged behavior of people like the Sisters is enormous. The Sisters’ survival, I suspect, depends on our collective ignorance of the damage they do.

In previous eras, licentious and narcissistic people were largely winnowed out automatically; they died of the incurable diseases that they spread among themselves. Even so, rather than simply let them die and kill their innocent victims, societies run by benevolent, non-cowardly leaders took great pains to restrict their suicidal and homicidal behaviors.

But not our society. Under the guises of tolerance and inclusion, our cowardly, fatuous leaders not only tolerate but endorse all this. And why not? The cowards are enabled by Big Pharma, which now has prescription medicines for most of the diseases with which promiscuous people plague us. Now it’s OK, see? You can go ahead and spread this stuff all you want, and we’ll just fix you up. And if you can’t afford it, we’ll do it at public expense just to show what great guys we are. And so we’ve had leaders like Bill Clinton, making it OK to get blow jobs from young aides in the Oval Office, committing our nation to bankrupting itself paying medical bills at the behest of AIDS activists. To this day there has been no letup in those activists’ demands to empty our wallets in exchange for their freedom to bang whoever they want whenever and wherever they please.

Follow the money

There is plenty of money in sexual licentiousness and the diseases to which it leads. Conversely, there’s no money in teaching kids self-restraint (and consequently freedom from STDs). That’s why abstinence education has virtually disappeared from public schools and why Democrats’ propaganda outlets rail against it endlessly. So despite abstinence being literally the only way in which to 100% avoid STDs and unplanned pregnancy, the only thing you will hear from Democrat propaganda outlets is that “abstinence-only” education is both ineffective and unethical.

Why is Major League Baseball taking us down the road to hell at the behest of its Democrat bedfellows? Because

there’s money in treating people who are perpetually sick, and

there’s no money in not treating people who are well.

That’s why your doctor never talks to you about wellness, and instead waits for you to come in with an illness. That’s why you spend much of your TV time watching pharmaceutical ads.

The economic model for Big Pharma and Big Surgery is: Customers For Life. That’s why “transgenderism” is sweeping the nation. That’s why sexual indiscretion is so fashionable: the USA spends $16 billion with Big Pharma every year treating STDs. That’s why abstinence education in public schools is under relentless attack; abstaining kids don’t get sick and they don’t come in for abortions.

It is astounding the degree to which the Democrats’ media mis-characterize the obviously diabolical Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence: they are described by the mainstream press as a charity organization. According to the L.A. Times, “The longtime charity organization has ministered to the LGBTQ+ community in the form of AIDS fundraisers, safe-sex pamphlets and condom distributions ever since.” So the nature of this “charity” is to promote behavior that causes people to become desperately ill, and then to raise money to pay for those people’s treatment, and no doubt to lobby Congress to pass laws to force all of us to finance them as well. Big Pharma and Big Surgery must be having wet dreams all night.

Taking it to a new level

You’d think that our cultural and fiscal disaster at the hands of AIDS activists would have been enough to put an end to this insane movement. And you might think that the people suffering these terrible diseases might reconsider their own psychotic behavior (some might call that “repentance”). But instead the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are taking our societal suicide to a new level. The Sisters, who can afford their rabid indiscretions only by virtue of the fact that they leech off the rest of us, are:

actively promoting their behavior to others,

deriding self-restraint (see “Expiate Stigmatic Guilt” above),

mocking the Catholic Church, an organization that preaches self-restraint,

and doing all of this with the avid support of our media, our corporations, and the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party stays in office by pandering to people who are:

young (and consequently inexperienced),

self-righteous (and clueless as to the workings of the real world),

chronically dependent,

mentally ill,

and stupid.

I feel somewhat sorry for Major League Baseball (MLB), because for them there is no escape from Democrats. Most MLB stadiums are located in cities controlled by Democrats, so if MLB isn’t in bed with the Dems, it won’t be playing ball. One could give MLB some latitude for being forced to humor Democrat leadership, but at some point even Democrat bedfellows have to draw the line and refuse Democrats’ perpetual demands for yet-more-insanity. The problem with Democrats is that there’s no limit to the derangement, and at some point staying in bed with them leads to your own destruction. MLB has, I believe, crossed the line twice now.

In March 2021, Georgia’s governor signed the Election Integrity Act, a bill designed to curb the well-documented, filmed, flagrant violations of election law that had taken place in 2020 – violations that had clearly benefitted the Democrats in defeating Donald Trump and in strangely installing two Democrat U.S. senators in a state that is otherwise solidly Republican. In response, MLB moved its 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta. At that moment, MLB became a political organization rather than a sports organization.

And now we have this Perpetual Indulgence atrocity in L.A. It’s so disgusting that even the Democrats’ propaganda arm, the mainstream media, are having trouble covering it up. The “Sisters” are a plague on our society, a cancer, a vile disease that will destroy both you and your children if someone in power doesn’t summon the courage to speak against them. Where are the Republicans? Where are the churches? Except for a few Catholics, nowhere to be seen, it seems.

But even with cowards in leadership positions, you can do your own little part. You can stop going to MLB games – ALL MLB games, forever. That’s what I did, starting with MLB’s interference in Georgia politics, and I don’t even live in Georgia. You will not see me at any MLB game, ever, for the rest of my life. It’s called “acting on principle.”

Recently, tennis star Novak Djokovic, who in recent years forfeited multiple games held in nations demanding that he inject himself with the COVID non-vaccines before entering, was asked why he made such seemingly inexplicable sacrifices. Djokovic could reasonably have said that he feared being a lab rat in an experiment involving obviously untested, unprecedented drugs. But he didn’t say that. Instead, he said:

“Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title.”

In the end, Djokovic beat out the scumbags running the countries that excluded him: he just became the winning-est tennis player in history.

A society full of people with no principles, cowardly people who shrug their shoulders and just continue pursuing their own convenience, is doomed. I invite you to join those who hold principle above all else. You won’t believe how great it feels.