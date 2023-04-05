There are two kinds of narcissists: those who crave the spotlight and those who don’t

Trump and Soros are both megalomaniacs. Both are billionaires. Both are narcissists. Both have a vision for everyone’s future. But there’s a big difference: Trump is unfortunately mostly about Trump, whereas Soros is mostly about Soros’ mission and his legacy.

George Soros has no aspiration to sit in the White House or in any other government office. We rarely see him on TV. He’s not on your radio. Soros doesn’t need to be in the public eye - because Soros is smart. He’s spent decades successfully undermining our civilization. He lets others do his dirty work. He’s built a quiet empire of dozens of foundations that are dismantling our society. He lends his support to hundreds of organizations that are converting the USA into his dystopian nightmare. While he does this, the American sheeple cluelessly flip amongst their TV channels, almost unaware of the seismic shifts occurring beneath their feet.

Trump, in contrast, has made himself a sitting duck for an endless parade of Leftist attacks. Trump and his followers fancy him as a lone gunslinger who faces off against a whole gang of bad guys in the dusty street while everyone else looks on. Unfortunately for those in the real world, the baddest guys with the most guns generally win.

Soros is much smarter than Trump. Soros has figured out that the U.S. population is full of people who fancy themselves as saviors. He knows that the word “justice” works magic on the typical person, so he’s created a tapestry of “justice” causes to enlist folks from all walks of life. He has an army of self-imagined heroes who think they’re working for:

social justice

racial justice

climate justice

LGBTQXYZ++ justice

health care justice

voting justice

pay-gap justice

immigrant justice

housing justice

you-name-it justice

Good heavens, you can walk into Walmart and buy a whole line of “Justice” clothing for your daughters. Really, you can tack “justice” on the back of almost any word or phrase and some subset of the population will be dumb enough to fall for it. Soros’ foundations spend their days cooking up new “justice” initiatives with which to enlist you. He knows you’ll buy it, and if not you then certainly your kids. And that’s why we have:

While Trump was busy laying the foundations for his Trump Towers, Soros was building the global communist revolution that will one day take possession of all of Trump’s properties everywhere:

Soros has infiltrated corporate America to the point where non-Leftists cannot work there.

He has infiltrated academia to the point where non-Leftists cannot even speak there.

He controls public school curriculum to the point where your kids cannot learn there (except to become dutiful Leftist soldiers, that is).

Soros controls the mainstream media to the point where no viewpoint other than his is spoken there.

Soros works from the ground up. He will never sit in the White House because he neither needs to nor wants to. Soros understands that he can’t undermine a society in just four or eight years while under the glare of public scrutiny. You can’t build an active, self-perpetuating political machine from the Oval Office. Soros knows that systemic change takes decades of quiet perseverance. And so he controls the teachers’ unions and with them the teachers in them, and thereby suddenly gains dedicated, grass-roots support in every community in the USA. He controls the colleges of education, and with them the ideology and the curriculum that is taught to the next generation. He has key investors and board members in America’s corporations, and so controls the hiring and the ideology there. He funds the campaigns of thousands of local politicians who sit on your school board and city council and in your state legislature. He funds your local press, which decides which articles and which letters-to-the-editor get published in your town. And so on. You get the idea.

Someday both Trump and Soros will be gone, but only Soros’ mission will live on. Soros’ foundations are well-funded, many with self-sustaining endowments. His army of self-perpetuating, self-righteous troops will continue eroding our values, our safety, and ultimately all of Western civilization long after Trump, Soros, and you are gone. In contrast, the only things that will remain in Trump’s wake are some buildings that he built, along with a collection of fans who will eventually die away.

More of us should learn more about Soros. If you’d like to understand how a smart person wins, read The Man Behind The Curtain by Matt Palumbo. It’s probably already too late to undo what Soros has done, but unless someone somewhere tries, our fate is fully determined.

How you really win

ADDENDUM / UPDATE OF 6/16/23

I would tell Trump that he could be far more effective if he weren't running for president. Instead of having a constant target on his back, he'd be able to truly and quietly change the political landscape, much in the way that George Soros has. (here I provided a link to this article)

I got a lot of flak. Here were my responses to my critics:

Trump cannot save the country by being president for another four years. The Swamp is too enormous and the presidency is too limited, and there are too many traitors at the top. You can try to take down a house with a wrecking ball that everyone can see, or you can infest it with termites that nobody sees and nobody even realizes are there until it's too late. The termite solution takes time, but Soros was smart enough to spend a lifetime destroying us. And at this point there is probably nothing we can do but evacuate. Here's an example to all of you of the tenuousness of a president's accomplishments. Space Force was created under Trump. Under Biden, here's what has happened to it: Space Force Chief Says State "Anti-LGBT" Laws Threaten US Military Readiness As another example: Trump's OWN VICE PRESIDENT is now stabbing him in the back, within ONE TERM of Trump being gone. What is the point of being president for four years when instead Trump could quietly build dozens of foundations that win elections for the "right" DAs, judges, mayors, state reps, and congressmen and senators nationwide FOREVER? Mike Pence launches 2024 presidential bid with ‘never’ Trump message

ADDENDUM OF 2/15/24

Just think, if Trump had any brains, he could be doing stuff like this:

Just imagine acquiring the power to brainwash millions of Americans. But no, instead, Trump is tied up in court fighting a losing battle to reform the Swamp.