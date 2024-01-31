David’s Substack

David’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Milchner's avatar
Mike Milchner
Mar 27, 2024

Very insightful and I agree with your conclusions. It does depress me, however. I guess I just distill it all down to the conflict between collectivism and individualism. Collectivism requires ever more power to achieve its utopia but at this point they're resorting to the illiberal and ridiculous. They're typical pattern is nudge, coerce, re-educate, imprison and if all that fails, a bullet to the head. It feels like we're on the 1984 train to a Brave New World.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Diane L. Gruber's avatar
Diane L. Gruber
Feb 1, 2024

David: Brilliant! What a mind you have! And a way with words. I just cross posted this fabulous essay. Diane

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Ziffer and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Ziffer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture