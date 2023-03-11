Unlike your local polling place, which has in-person identity verification and election judges, our postal system and our residences were never designed for ANY degree of election security. It seems odd that any honest person with any voting experience would imagine that there's something OK with sending out millions of ballots to all voters. Here's how mail-in voting would almost certainly fail many of us:

Your postal carrier could "lose" your ballot if he/she doesn't like your yard signs. Post office employees could "lose" ballots mailed from entire areas. Post office employees could "lose" ballots sent to entire areas. Garbage collectors and recyclers could retrieve discarded ballots from recycling bins. Ballots mailed to people's former addresses could be used by anyone at the address. Ballots mailed to people who've died could be used by anyone at the address. Nursing home employees could hijack ballots of feeble-minded residents. Students attending college in non-home states would likely receive two ballots (there is little to no interstate election verification). College administrators could harvest ballots of recent graduates whose address changes haven't been recorded. Ballot harvesters could canvass entire neighborhoods collecting empty ballots from feeble-minded or unconcerned residents. Neighborhood gangs or political groups could force residents to fill out ballots "properly" under supervision. Employers could force employees to fill out ballots "properly" under supervision. Your spouse or other cohabitants could induce you to fill out your ballot "properly" under supervision. Cohabitants of single-mailbox residences (such as shared student houses) could easily intercept each others' ballots. Apartment building landlords could harvest ballots from insecure mailboxes. Black markets would certainly arise wherein unused ballots are bought & sold. With our notoriously poorly maintained voter registration rolls, millions of ballots are guaranteed to be sent to the wrong people.

These are just off the top of my head, written down in ten minutes, and I didn't even bother to include honest mistakes (failed deliveries, improperly filled ballots rejected due to lack of polling-place guidance, etc.). Just imagine what people more clever and more motivated than me could come up with!

Advocates for mail-in voting insist that there are relatively few prosecutions for voter fraud. Well obviously if we keep using a system where it is not even possible to detect fraud much less prosecute it, we aren't going to be catching many perpetrators. I am waiting to hear, precisely, how any election official or law enforcement agency could ever discover any of the following:

A husband forces his wife to give him her ballot, then fills it out and forces her to sign the security envelope, all in the privacy of their home.

Under threat of dismissal for squealing or refusing to cooperate, a corporate or union boss forces employees to hand over their ballots & signed security envelopes, fills out the ballots, stuffs the envelopes, and sends them.

A professional harvester canvasses a low-income neighborhood, paying residents for their empty ballots and signed security envelopes.

Your friendly postman, who doesn’t like your politics, simply disposes of the ballot you sent.

To earn extra income, postal employees provide a list of undeliverable addresses to a political party. With the help of a single corrupt election official, party operatives register fictitious persons at those addresses. Later, those same postal employees intercept and hand over the undeliverable ballots.

Really, this doesn’t take very much imagination.

The people who’ve bought into mail-in voting are either wolves or sheep, and the folks who actively promote it are the wolves. The flaws are just too ridiculously obvious for any reasonable, thinking person to ignore.

====== ADDENDUM of 9/23/2023

Along the lines of “imagine what people more clever and more motivated than me could come up with” (see above), read this:

Watchdog Discovers Thousands Of Unexplained Changes In Florida Voter Rolls

Even I, cynic that I am, never imagined state bureaucrats changing the addresses of registered voters just in time to mail out their ballots. Will wonders never cease?

In related news, we learn that the Texas attorney general is not authorized to prosecute cases of election fraud unless specifically invited to do so by local officials:

Texas AG cannot unilaterally prosecute election cases, court rules

In other words, in Texas at least, it is not possible for some higher authority to prosecute election fraud unless some locally elected official agrees to it. Rephrasing that: if election fraud were to take root locally, there is no way to challenge it. This lends credence to incumbents who proclaim that because there are few prosecutions of election fraud there must not be much election fraud.

Then we have Ranked Choice Voting, whose purpose is clearly to ensure that major-party candidates always remain in power by having them accrue the votes of ideologically similar third party candidates. Amazingly, outside of my article (at the link just above), I have seen absolutely nobody talking about RCV’s obvious purpose. Not surprisingly, neither major party has taken a position against it.

And finally there is Major League Baseball (MLB), which operates huge franchises in major cities and which therefore must play footsie with the local powers-that-be. In 2021, the citizens of Georgia passed some legislation to put limits on some of the patently obvious election security failures. MLB responded by moving its “All-Star” game out of the state. Placing any requirement that ballots be actually cast by legitimate voters, you see, is a violation of “democratic” principles, and anyone who says otherwise is a racist. Last I checked, MLB was suffering no lack of attendance, even with its recent endorsement of a satanic cult that openly mocks the values of most of its devotees. Bread and circus, it seems, wins the day.

So to review, we have adopted:

a system of ballot oversight-free distribution and collection that ensures that voter fraud is undetectable,

prohibition of higher authorities prosecuting voter fraud at a local level, where of course all voter fraud occurs,

and a protocol whereby votes for third-party candidates accrue to major-party candidates.

We now have a voting paradigm whereby, with rare exceptions, those in power can remain in power indefinitely, yet we wonder why Congress has over a 90% incumbent retention rate and an ever-increasing median age. Look for similar trends locally.

It takes a special kind of stupidity to imagine that millions of ballots can be honestly distributed, filled out and collected without the slightest shred of supervision under a structure which, by design, cannot be audited. This kind of naivete is beyond my comprehension, but here it is. Mail-in voting is now the norm across the USA.

I can imagine only two reasons why the U.S. electorate has blithely accepted these obvious perversions:

we are profoundly foolish

or we are profoundly unconcerned.

Can a nation of unconcerned fools long survive? Methinks not.



====== ADDENDUM of 2/8/2024

In just four minutes, Mollie Hemingway states the obvious about U.S. elections to Congress. Apparently few seem to notice or care: Mollie Hemingway tells Congress what’s wrong with our elections



====== ADDENDUM of 9/20/2024

And now, as if the absurdities of mail-in voting weren’t already enough, we have this: Did you know that we have an election law that permits voters living outside the USA to register to vote without providing any form of identification, and which allows them to claim residency at any address within the USA without ever having lived there? It’s called the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), and it allows election workers to create as many fictitious voters as they need to overthrow an election. Obviously, this law also allows an unlimited number of foreign agents to register and vote here. Who needs foreign election interference in our media, when foreigners can just create as many voters as they need and have those voters vote here? Read and weep:

In Minnesota (where I live), Democrats are now trying to pass a similar state version of UOCAVA, currently titled HF3557. Under the guise of helping “homeless” people to register to vote, it will similarly allow its sponsors (the Democrats) to create voters out of thin air at any location they please. Read about it in my 6/24/2024 addendum to:

====== ADDENDUM OF 3/12/2025

In Minnesota, as elsewhere, Democrats are pushing to add children to the voter rolls:

In fact, as with all the other lunacies of the Democratic Party, there’s even an organization dedicated to total abolition of voting age. Yup. Believe it:

My first thought about child voting was that Democrats would force children to vote under the coercion of their unionized, leftist teachers, perhaps producing evidence of registrations and properly-filled-out ballots as a class requirement. This would add children as yet another slice of the Democrats’ coalition strategy, as described here:

But then it struck me that Democrats wouldn’t even need children’s cooperation. In fact, they could fix things so that even your home-schooled first-grader would be voting without either you or him/her knowing.

Imagine this at the start of every school year from now on: Your local school district generates a Democrat voter registration for every student (whether enrolled or not), using the student’s address and other data that it already has on file. If the student's actual signature is on file, the registration is pre-printed with it, otherwise an arbitrary signature is generated. The district also generates a ballot for each student, pre-filled with the correct choices - along with a ballot return envelope, printed with a signature matching the one on the registration. After awhile the districts, whose registrations and ballots are implicitly trusted, will drop the age limit until we have pre-schoolers voting.

See how harmoniously the pieces of the Democrat machine work together?