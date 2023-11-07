Fixing a Minnesota election is child’s play. Suppose you are a member of the dominant party here (Democrats, known in Minnesota as the Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL) and you want to ensure that an election goes as planned. Let’s look at the tools available to you.

Same-Day Registration

There was a time when people were required to register weeks before an election. This provided election judges with the time needed to determine whether the applicant was legitimate. But no more. To understand how Minnesota will accept any warm body into a polling place, let’s take a look at the requirements for Minnesota’s same day registration.

To register on the day of the election, you need two pieces of ID. One is a photo ID, which can be any of:

Driver's license, state ID or learner’s permit issued by any state

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military or Veteran ID

Tribal ID with name, signature, and photo

Minnesota university, college, or technical college ID

Minnesota high school ID.

Now imagine yourself as an election judge trying to determine whether someone who just walked in is legitimate. In order to determine whether an ID is fake, you’d need to be familiar enough to spot a forgery in all of the following:

the driver’s licenses of all 50 states,

the military ID cards of all branches of the military,

the ID cards issued by all Native American tribes,

the ID cards issued by all Minnesota colleges,

and the ID cards issued by all Minnesota high schools.

Remember, there is no time to verify any of these. Someone is presenting you with a laminated card containing his/her photo, and just by looking at it you must determine immediately that it is real. Note that “the ID can be expired,” ensuring that even with a reasonable amount of time, no election official could verify any ID using the current data of any of the above institutions.

Obviously, anyone with Internet access, a printer, and a lamination machine could easily fake any of these IDs, and one might not even need the lamination machine.

The second piece of info, intended for current address verification, must be one of the following:

Bill, account or start-of-service statement due or dated within 30 days of the election for: Phone, TV or internet Solid waste, sewer, electric, gas or water Banking or credit card Rent or mortgage

Residential lease or rent agreement valid through Election Day

Current student fee statement.

Again, imagine you’re an election official. Someone presents you with a rent agreement claiming that he/she is renting a property at some address within your precinct. It contains names and addresses that were edited into some stock document that somebody found online. You have no time to verify with anyone that the agreement is valid. Indeed, you are not authorized or equipped to contact the supposed landlord or look up the address to see if there is any indication that it is even a rental property. My, my.

The absurdity of Minnesota’s same-day-registration law is in itself enough to qualify all of Minnesota’s elections as a preposterous farce, but wait. There’s more. Much more.

Driver’s Licenses for All

Starting in 2023, if you’re an illegal alien you don’t even need to bother with ID forgeries, because the state provides the ID for you. In the 2022 election, the Democrats gained a majority in the Minnesota state senate, giving them a trifecta. They wasted no time proposing legislation to grant illegal aliens fully unrestricted driver’s licenses. The new law went into effect on October 1, 2023, just a little over a month shy of the 2023 election. How convenient.

While this legislation was being debated, one courageous Republican in the Minnesota State House proposed that such licenses be marked “Not For Voting”, making it possible for election judges to determine whether a Minnesota driver’s license is valid for voter registration. Not surprisingly, this was shouted down with the idiotic argument that illegal aliens should not be granted “second-class” licenses. Which is to say, licenses that cannot be used for absolutely every purpose for which legitimate voters might use them. No wonder Minnesota House majority leader Ryan Winkler, the Democrat who sponsored the bill, is smiling so obscenely.

It should be noted that it is not just the politicians in Minnesota who were 100% behind this bill.

The Minnesota Secretary of State, along with Minnesota Driver Vehicle Services (DVS), the DFL in general, and various “voter reform” organizations (whose purposes are clearly to subvert every semblance of election integrity) all make absurd claims similar to the one in this DVS document:

“Driver’s license for all does not change the requirements to register to vote. You must meet all requirements to register to vote, including being a U.S. citizen. You can find more information on voter registration requirements here. Under existing law, it is a felony offense if you vote when you are not eligible to vote.”

This would be hilarious if it weren’t so disgusting. What none of these folks will tell you is that no election official is permitted to demand proof of citizenship of anyone, even when registering them to vote (much less when they’re actually voting). This, in conjunction with Same Day Registration, ensures that even if anyone were to follow up on the illegal registration of an illegal alien after election day (I’m pretty sure this would never happen), it would be too late to undo the effect of the illegally cast ballot.

Vouch for Eight

If someone had asked me years ago, when people were still required to show up in person to vote, to devise the most preposterous imaginable election rule that would enable unlimited voter fraud, I might have come up with this:

You can bring as many friends as you like to the polling place, none of whom are carrying any identification or are registered to vote, and the election judges will simply allow them to vote because you claim that they are eligible.

You chuckle that I could come up with anything so ridiculous, but a limited version of this rule is part of Minnesota’s election law:

A registered voter from your precinct can go with you to the polling place to sign an oath confirming your address. This is known as 'vouching.' A registered voter can vouch for up to eight voters. You cannot vouch for others if someone vouched for you.

You can read this for yourself here. According to this article, in the 2016 election “vouching” accounted for six percent (20,000) of the voters who registered on election day. Imagine that. If we are to believe the numbers, 20,000 people who didn’t feel elections were important enough that they should prepare for them in any way got to vote on election day because someone “vouched” for them.

Now if I were a clever political party, one that had a small army of registered voters in virtually every precinct in the state (say, unionized teachers), here’s what I’d do. I’d organize busloads of illegal aliens. I’d attract them with small rewards and threaten them with legal trouble if they decline. After all, they have trinkets to gain and little to lose by participating in a relatively minor illegal act when they’re already eligible for deportation due to their illegal act of being here. In each state senate district, I’d have maybe a couple hundred of them going around, enough to swing the votes in most precincts.

I’d organize aliens on the buses into groups of eight. Upon arrival in each precinct, the alien voters are handed instructions telling each one:

his/her new name

his/her address within the precinct

and a sample ballot filled out with the “correct” votes for that precinct.

Each voter group is then assigned to one registered “voucher” who lives in the precinct. The entire bus then registers and votes. Then it’s back on the bus and off to the next precinct. Who knows, maybe we’ll break for lunch.

Primary tool for “getting out the vote” using “vouch for eight”

Back when elections were conducted on a single day, there was a limit on the amount of fraud that one could commit with a rule like this. You’d have to be super-organized to get your buses into more than a couple dozen precincts within a single day. But now, coupled with our essentially endless “early voting,” you’ve got weeks to send your busloads around to every precinct in the state. Isn’t that amazing?

We have on average 61 precincts per state senate district:

With just one group of eight aliens driving to all 61 precincts in the typical district, you’d have 488 additional votes for your preferred state senate candidate. Imagine what you could do with a whole busload, a busload with weeks to visit all the polling places! Goodness, with all that time you could visit multiple districts!

So there’s a way to get historical voter turnout in every election. Just keep conscripting more voters, send them around to more and more precincts so that their votes are counted as many times as possible during our seemingly endless early-voting season (really, it’s a season now) and you too can have numbers like these: Minnesota Secretary Of State - Historical Voter Turnout Statistics

Mail-In Voting

But “Vouch for Eight” is now obsolete, because it’s been supplanted by a much larger and more convenient farce, namely mail-in voting. I’ve written a separate article about this (“Seventeen Mail-In-Voting Security Vulnerabilities”), so I won’t delve into detail here. Instead, I’ll summarize.

We formerly had rational election security measures. Voters had to register in advance so that their registrations could be verified. With rare exceptions, voters had to show up on election day, which was just one day. Each voter had to provide reasonable ID that would verify that he/she was the person matching the registration that was already on file. No voter could be coerced into voting against his/her will, since every person voted privately and alone in a voting booth; even people accompanying the voter could not see how he/she actually voted. Ballots were counted by hand under bi-partisan supervision, so the ballot counts were being audited in real time. The entire election, from admission of voters to posting of election results, was done under comprehensive, bi-partisan supervision.

Under the programmed hysteria of the COVID debacle, almost 100% of our election security went out the window, and apparently nobody noticed. Today, ballots are:

sent out en masse under no supervision,

filled out under no supervision,

collected under no supervision,

and counted and reported under no supervision (since nobody can know what a voting machine is actually doing).

Really, it’s almost too insane to contemplate.

Pre-Registration

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State, you can pre-register to vote if you are at least 16 years old. What does pre-registration do? Well, obviously, it gives the state an entirely new list of valid names and addresses of people who are not yet eligible to vote. Considering all of the above, what could a clever dominant political party do with such a list?

Nobody can truthfully say that election fraud claims are generally false

The establishment media are quick to label any claim of election fraud as false, as in “Trump falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged.” Such statements are as preposterous as our Minnesota election laws. Only a person with a comprehensive audit could possibly claim with certainty that an election fraud claim is false. But with our election policies, it is impossible to meet this criterion:

All elections conducted using electronic voting machines are unaudited. Quite literally, nobody, not even the machines’ manufacturers, can know what the machines are doing. Read: “You can never trust a voting machine”.

All mail-in ballots are inherently unsafe, since they are distributed without supervision, they are filled out without supervision, and they are collected without supervision.

Individual auditing of ballots is impossible; such an audit would require that voters verify that their ballots were processed properly, but our elections are intentionally designed to divorce voters from their ballots once the ballot is cast.

So while it is possible for a claim of election fraud to be false, there is no way to prove that it is false. It follows then that anyone who insists that any large-scale election fraud claim is false is a liar. But our mainstream media are filled with such claims.

We have an entire documentary, 2000 Mules, showing seemingly countless instances of ballot boxes being stuffed in swing states during the 2020 election. One would imagine that such evidence would lead to some sort of investigation. One might imagine wrong.

More recently we have a Connecticut judge throwing out the results of a primary election in Baltimore, based upon similar visual evidence. I suppose this is encouraging. But sadly, the judge’s decision came too late to prevent the general election from proceeding, with the candidates having been chosen from the seemingly fraudulent primary. Tsk, tsk.

Election fraud must be pretty massive in order for so many officials in so many jurisdictions to refuse to even investigate seemingly incontrovertible video evidence. There must be essentially no district in which the elected officials want any election fraud confirmed. And if no official will even investigate even the most blatantly evident claims of election fraud, then elected leaders can truthfully claim that there have been no prosecutions of election fraud. How clever.

Halloween

Some Minneapolis residents near me were horrified to discover on Halloween that when they left candy out in a bowl without supervision, their entire stock quickly and mysteriously disappeared. Here are some samples, with IDs blacked out:

====

====

No doubt the fine Minneapolis residents above would defend all of Minnesota’s voting laws to the hilt, and that if I were to object to any such laws in their presence, they’d declare me a racist and a conspiracy theorist. But here they are. They can’t fathom that when you leave candy outside without supervision, someone will steal it.

At least the people with the candy had some idea of what to expect. They had a vague notion how much candy there was and the rate at which legitimate visitors should have been emptying their bowls. And at the end of the night, they knew they’d been robbed.

With Minnesota election laws we have none of those things. We have no idea how many legitimate voters there are in any precinct. Even if we knew, it wouldn’t matter because people can show up on election day with fraudulent documents or with a “vouching” resident and vote. Nobody, including voters themselves, can check to see whether their ballots were recorded properly. Nobody knows how many absentee ballots are being stuffed into ballot collection boxes. Even if we knew, nobody would prosecute the offenders, and we’d be unable to undo the counting of their fraudulent ballots anyway. Nobody knows which absentee ballots were “lost” in the mail, either going or coming. Nobody supervised the filling out of those ballots. And so on.

It's just too ridiculous. It takes a special kind of stupidity to imagine that Minnesota elections aren’t rigged; you need the mind of an idiot, or the mind of a child. Really, there’s no other way. In order for Minnesotans to have elected the officials who enacted such rules, we’d need a state full of fools.

Oh well. You can’t fix stupid.

Minnesota Secretary of State staffers celebrating passage of their latest election law



====== ADDENDUM of 2/8/2024

In just four minutes, Mollie Hemingway states the obvious about U.S. elections to Congress. Apparently few seem to notice or care: Mollie Hemingway tells Congress what’s wrong with our elections

====== ADDENDUM of 6/24/2024

Minnesota election laws are already so preposterous that it seems hardly possible to make them even more absurd, but there is apparently no limit to the extent to which Minnesota Democrats will go to open up every conceivable avenue of election fraud.

One of the few protections against unlimited voter fraud in Minnesota has been the requirement that registrants provide some proof of address (see the start of this article). This provision, as limited and easily subverted as it has been (e.g. via “Vouch for Eight”), provided some protection against people registering themselves at multiple addresses, thereby preventing them from voting in multiple precincts and/or voting for issues and candidates for which they are not eligible to vote. Since ballot contents are determined by precinct and precincts are determined by address boundaries, obviously a person without an address is not eligible to vote in any precinct, any more than you are eligible to vote in precincts in which you do not live.

Democrats profit in many ways from facilitating drug addicts. They do everything in their power to enable and legalize all the activities surrounding their burgeoning addict encampments (commonly mislabeled “homeless encampments”) and to encourage addicts to continue their suicidal lifestyles. Democrats are not disturbed by the relatively short lives of such people, because they are onboarding hundreds of thousands of new addicts annually with their open-borders fentanyl importation.

Minnesota Democrats apparently realized that Minnesota laws were restricting their ability to have their DFL agents vote on behalf of these drug-addled souls (and their children and their pets and their imaginary friends), and so …

As reported here in early 2024:

One of several provisions in HF3557, sponsored by Rep. Mike Freiberg, DFL-Golden Valley, would allow people filling out a voter registration application to write down a “physical description of the location of their residence, if the voter resides in an area lacking a specific physical address.”

If this bill ever passes, probably as part of a huge “omnibus”, it will surpass the absurdity of the current language on the web site of the Minnesota Secretary of State (of which I was formerly unaware):

If you are homeless, you can register to vote using the location of where you sleep as your address. You may need to go to the polling place with someone (see details below) who can confirm where you are living. When you register to vote, you must provide your current residence. This is the place where you sleep, so if you sleep in a shelter, at a friend's house, or outside somewhere, that is your voting residence.

Note that there is no mentioned time limit on your “sleeping”. There is also no language in this policy prohibiting you from registering multiple times in multiple precincts. Thus you could “sleep” at multiple residences in multiple precincts, and your registration in each precinct would presumably be valid. The simple-minded, naïve reader might presume that there’s an implicit limit on this, but implicit limitations do not constitute law.

Once we have HF3557, nothing will prevent Minnesota’s DFL from hiring staff to create unlimited numbers of registrations of fictitious persons at arbitrary addresses statewide. There will be no requirement of any documentation supporting any registration anywhere. DFL agents could simply create hundreds or thousands of “homeless” voter registrations out of thin air, and there would be no disputing them. All the corresponding mail-in ballots could be easily channeled back to the DFL, where DFL agents would no doubt fill them out properly.

The ”homeless” language in this bill’s promotion deceives the public into imagining that it benefits people living in tents on the streets of the Twin Cities. Obviously the DFL is not wasting time drafting legislation to empower urban addicts who clearly won’t be registering or voting, in an area so blue that Republicans already have zero chance of winning there. The bill has no geographic restrictions; a voter registration can be created for anyone at any locale within any district. The obvious practical use of this bill is to overturn close races in outstate swing districts, thereby ensuring that the MNGOP never again has a state-house or state-senate majority, and that all local races in those districts are under unbreakable DFL control.

But wait, you say. Wouldn’t they still need some form of ID for each phantom voter? Well, let’s pick an easily-forgeable ID that is permitted for voter registration by the state of Minnesota. Remember that IDs don’t need to be current, and there are so many permissible IDs that no polling personnel could likely verify whether the ID was ever actually valid. Just to demonstrate that I don’t need any special equipment, let’s bring “AI” to the rescue. Here is the session I just ran, with the URL of the image I provided blacked out:

Needless to say, I never attended the University of Minnesota.

Minnesota voters are so dim (having expressly voted for legislators passing such bills) that it would never occur to them that Minnesota’s statewide Democrat candidates might in future accrue more votes than there are people in Minnesota. As long as they continue to be OK with all this, Minnesota is a lost cause.

====== ADDENDUM of 1/15/2026

I watched a fascinating biography (In search of Edgar Allan Poe) and got an unexpected lesson in election fraud. Poe died in Baltimore during a stopover on a rail journey north to NYC. He’d had the misfortune to arrive there in late September, just prior to the October 3, 1849 election. It is believed that he was kidnapped, drugged, and abused by the mobsters running the city in a process called “cooping”. I will leave it to you to read the description of the process at the link.

So … Minnesota’s “Vouch For Eight”, which has somehow managed to escape national attention until only recently, is just the modern version of cooping, a common 19th-century practice in which victims were kidnapped, debilitated, and forced to vote again and again in the same election. Goodness, Democrats, it seems that there’s nothing new in the world of politics, is there?