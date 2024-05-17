Human capability and fallibility both arise from our being herd animals.

Some of us smugly imagine that people from the other side must be joining us. We believe that the COVID Karens have woken up, repented, and are now silently regretting their decisions. Maybe someday they’ll apologize for the things they said about us. We imagine that our BLM neighbors have taken down their signs because they’ve had second thoughts. Perhaps it will occur to them that real fascists are the ones who burn cities, impose mandates and collude with the media to silence opposition. We think they’re going to start voting differently because they now realize they’ve been lied to all their lives.

Sane people keep expressing hope that things are going to change, usually in response to some revelation in the news: one of the media-promoted Big Lies has been partially exposed, or some perpetrator of one of the ongoing scams has been revealed (but nobody has been punished "yet"). Please remember that such developments don't change anything.

Our problem is that we're projecting our own thoughts and behaviors onto others, when in fact most others are not like us. The human race consists primarily of profoundly low-intelligence herd animals. They might as well be cows or goats munching on grass. They chew quietly and stupidly, waiting for some leader to arise and tell them what to do next.

They may have college degrees, but those mean only that the holder has the ability and patience to absorb and regurgitate some information, whether true or false. They may have high positions in some corporation or in government, but those mean only that that the holder has some ability to follow his/her superiors and to pull some fraction of the Herd along.

The Herd will never change. The Herd will always go where it is led, even if that be over a cliff. The Herd's sheeple members, implicitly knowing that they are incapable of independent thought, will always measure their self-esteem in terms of how well they mindlessly follow orders from those whom they've been told are the correct authorities. The sheeple will always revile and persecute those who aren't marching in lockstep.

There is nothing much to the sheeple besides this. We keep imagining that some event, some huge revelation, will peel back their submissiveness and allow them to finally see that they've been misled. Remember that there is no light behind their dead eyes, no burning flame of independent thought. If it were otherwise, the sheeple wouldn't have allowed themselves to be misled in the first place. In fact, they wouldn't be Herd members in the first place.

The sheeple are still chewing on their grass, waiting for further orders from their favored leaders. If they are now quiet about things that formerly inflamed them, it’s only because their TVs have stopped telling them to be inflamed. If they are now vocal about some current issue, it’s because their TVs have told them to be vocal. They are doing whatever their TVs are telling them to do, and they are not doing things their TVs aren’t telling them to do. That's how the human race works, and there's no changing it. The only real question at any given moment is: who is leading the Herd where?



==== ADDENDUM OF 8/5/24

Lately I’ve been seeing a lot of “conservatives” venting their frustration at their inability to get their non-conservative friends to see the light. I myself have had conversations with self-described liberal Democrats who, when questioned on specific issues, respond as if they were conservative Republicans. And yet, when the topic turns to the political parties, they can barely contain their disgust at “conservatives” and Republicans. In the interest of saving myself time, I’ve produced this canned response below, which I now often post to “conservatives” in response to their comments on this topic: