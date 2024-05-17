David’s Substack

psychicbloodbrother
May 17, 2024

It needs to be ridiculed and then we need to punish the wicked or it will never end and will only get worse because we are tolerating evil. Excellent Piece. "Never give the benefit of the doubt to people incapable of virtue" Quote from my Book.

Defender of Freedom
Jun 9, 2024

So, I understand why you say this,....and I think you are right, most people won't ever really wake up. They are NPC's. But I am retired and am on X (Twitter) 80% of my day,....trying to wake people up,....and I have to say many, many people ARE waking up. Many are waking up to realizing their lives have been destroyed by the mRNA shots they so willingly took over and over. Many of them are suffering very badly now. Between seeing the actual injuries and deaths,.....there is also the terror that they will be next! Many of them can't face that. Many will just kill themselves instead of facing it.

But there are people who are not sheep and are starting to see it's all a SCAM. Everything is a scam.

So much so that even diehard Trumpers are recognizing that Trump is just the Psyop for the people on the Right! When I started posting that,....I had very few people who listened to me. They were so brainwashed by all the Persecutions of Trump, which have created a new Messiah......a new religion,.....they couldn't imagine he was just one of the same group as every one else. But I think listening to Dr. Shiva's short video on how the 1% control the 99% really helped. Here, the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_3Nf6xjeFs

It really shows you how they all work together to HERD the Masses in whatever direction they need to at the moment to achieve their current Goal. And their Goal, their only goal is to Control every one and every thing on this planet. And maybe they already do!

One thing I will say is that I have 2 Sisters who are very well educated,....and they fell harder than my uneducated brother and myself. So, I almost think that being more College Educated makes you much more susceptible to the Mass Formation Psychosis Psyops they used on every one.

