Some of us smugly imagine that people from the other side must be joining us. We believe that the COVID Karens have woken up, repented, and are now silently regretting their decisions. Maybe someday they’ll apologize for the things they said about us. We imagine that our BLM neighbors have taken down their signs because they’ve had second thoughts. Perhaps it will occur to them that real fascists are the ones who burn cities, impose mandates and collude with the media to silence opposition. We think they’re going to start voting differently because they now realize they’ve been lied to all their lives.
Sane people keep expressing hope that things are going to change, usually in response to some revelation in the news: one of the media-promoted Big Lies has been partially exposed, or some perpetrator of one of the ongoing scams has been revealed (but nobody has been punished "yet"). Please remember that such developments don't change anything.
Our problem is that we're projecting our own thoughts and behaviors onto others, when in fact most others are not like us. The human race consists primarily of profoundly low-intelligence herd animals. They might as well be cows or goats munching on grass. They chew quietly and stupidly, waiting for some leader to arise and tell them what to do next.
They may have college degrees, but those mean only that the holder has the ability and patience to absorb and regurgitate some information, whether true or false. They may have high positions in some corporation or in government, but those mean only that that the holder has some ability to follow his/her superiors and to pull some fraction of the Herd along.
The Herd will never change. The Herd will always go where it is led, even if that be over a cliff. The Herd's sheeple members, implicitly knowing that they are incapable of independent thought, will always measure their self-esteem in terms of how well they mindlessly follow orders from those whom they've been told are the correct authorities. The sheeple will always revile and persecute those who aren't marching in lockstep.
There is nothing much to the sheeple besides this. We keep imagining that some event, some huge revelation, will peel back their submissiveness and allow them to finally see that they've been misled. Remember that there is no light behind their dead eyes, no burning flame of independent thought. If it were otherwise, the sheeple wouldn't have allowed themselves to be misled in the first place. In fact, they wouldn't be Herd members in the first place.
The sheeple are still chewing on their grass, waiting for further orders from their favored leaders. If they are now quiet about things that formerly inflamed them, it’s only because their TVs have stopped telling them to be inflamed. If they are now vocal about some current issue, it’s because their TVs have told them to be vocal. They are doing whatever their TVs are telling them to do, and they are not doing things their TVs aren’t telling them to do. That's how the human race works, and there's no changing it. The only real question at any given moment is: who is leading the Herd where?
==== ADDENDUM OF 8/5/24
Lately I’ve been seeing a lot of “conservatives” venting their frustration at their inability to get their non-conservative friends to see the light. I myself have had conversations with self-described liberal Democrats who, when questioned on specific issues, respond as if they were conservative Republicans. And yet, when the topic turns to the political parties, they can barely contain their disgust at “conservatives” and Republicans. In the interest of saving myself time, I’ve produced this canned response below, which I now often post to “conservatives” in response to their comments on this topic:
Regarding your comments on Democrats (and their media): Our frustration stems from the fact that we cannot grasp how ignorant & brainwashed they are. They have NO idea that ANY of this is happening. I've come to realize that it must be some personality disorder that makes them immune from data that they don't want to hear. They're college-educated and often highly competent in some field or other. I can have pleasant conversations with them on many subjects. But their radios are tuned to NPR and their TVs are tuned to MSM "news"; they believe everything they hear there, and they're trained to automatically reject alternatives. When I try to refer them to original sources rather than the propaganda they prefer, they vehemently refuse. The concept of researching the "news" for themselves is not only foreign but repulsive to them. Beyond that, they seem incapable of realizing how often they've been lied to. Even lies as blatantly obvious as the Joe Biden debacle, where the media were telling them up to the day of the Trump debate that anyone disputing Joe's sharpness was a diabolical right-wing conspiracist and the next day they were preaching that same message, are completely opaque to them. I wrote an article titled, "You are Drowning in an Ocean of Lies" that consists of nothing but a list of blatantly obvious, totally exposed media lies of the last 20 years. When I published it on Medium (dot com), Medium took the article down within a week with no explanation and no recourse; that's when I switched to Substack. Such is the data-proof mind of the Left.
It needs to be ridiculed and then we need to punish the wicked or it will never end and will only get worse because we are tolerating evil. Excellent Piece. "Never give the benefit of the doubt to people incapable of virtue" Quote from my Book.
So, I understand why you say this,....and I think you are right, most people won't ever really wake up. They are NPC's. But I am retired and am on X (Twitter) 80% of my day,....trying to wake people up,....and I have to say many, many people ARE waking up. Many are waking up to realizing their lives have been destroyed by the mRNA shots they so willingly took over and over. Many of them are suffering very badly now. Between seeing the actual injuries and deaths,.....there is also the terror that they will be next! Many of them can't face that. Many will just kill themselves instead of facing it.
But there are people who are not sheep and are starting to see it's all a SCAM. Everything is a scam.
So much so that even diehard Trumpers are recognizing that Trump is just the Psyop for the people on the Right! When I started posting that,....I had very few people who listened to me. They were so brainwashed by all the Persecutions of Trump, which have created a new Messiah......a new religion,.....they couldn't imagine he was just one of the same group as every one else. But I think listening to Dr. Shiva's short video on how the 1% control the 99% really helped. Here, the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_3Nf6xjeFs
It really shows you how they all work together to HERD the Masses in whatever direction they need to at the moment to achieve their current Goal. And their Goal, their only goal is to Control every one and every thing on this planet. And maybe they already do!
One thing I will say is that I have 2 Sisters who are very well educated,....and they fell harder than my uneducated brother and myself. So, I almost think that being more College Educated makes you much more susceptible to the Mass Formation Psychosis Psyops they used on every one.