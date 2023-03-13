They lied to you about Iraq’s Weapons of Mass Destruction.

They are lying to you about global temperatures.

They are lying to you about ocean levels.

They lied to you about ice levels.

They lied to you about snow levels.

They lied to you about polar bears.

They lied to you about coral reefs.

They lied to you about the Steele Dossier.

They lied to you about Nick Sandmann and the Covington kids.

They lied to you about Jussie Smollett.

They lied to you about Bubba Wallace.

They lied to you about COVID deaths.

They lied to you about the COVID death rate.

They lied to you about COVID origins.

They lied to you about “vaccine” effectiveness.

They lied to you about “vaccine” safety.

They lied to you about (horse paste) Ivermectin.

They lied to you about Black Lives Matter.

They lied to you about the Kenosha riots.

They lied to you about Kyle Rittenhouse.

They are lying to you about gender.

They lied to you about the 2020 election.

They lied to you about Trump.

They lied to you about Biden.

They lied to you about “Let’s Go Brandon”.

They are lying to you about DeSantis.

They lied to you about “kids in cages”.

They lied to you about the 2022 election.

They lied to you about Hunter’s laptop.

They lied about Paul Pelosi.

They are lying to you about mail-in voting.

They lied to you about election laws.

They are lying to you about voter id.

They lied to you about the January 6 “insurrection”.

They lied to you about the border drownings.

They lied to you about the Gaza hospital non-bombing.

They lied to you about George Floyd.

They lied to you again about Joe Biden.

And then they lied to you about who is lying to you about Joe Biden.

In 2024, The VP Debate was a Giant Lie of Omission (thank you, CBS).

They lied to you about Kamala Harris.

And finally, they lie to you perpetually about who is lying to you.

Are you getting the drift? If you get your “news” and opinions from TV or from the mainstream media, you are drowning in an ocean of lies.

The question is: when are you finally going to save yourself?



Paraphrasing Theodore Dalrymple:

“Political correctness is communist propaganda writ small. The purpose of communist propaganda is neither to inform nor to persuade, but to HUMILIATE; and therefore, the less it corresponds to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent while being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose their sense of integrity. To assent to obvious lies is to become evil oneself; one's standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. Political correctness has the same effect.”



Here’s an entertaining collection of their lies, almost all in their own words, and all regarding just one topic. Imagine how much they’re still lying about everything else:

