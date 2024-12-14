David’s Substack
Democrat Governor Brags About Harboring Illegal Alien: Arrest Him!
The federal criminal code has many references to "8 U.S.
Published on AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
•
Feb 6
Living Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #33: Politically Divided Marriage
Georgia dealt with a Trump Derangement Syndrome estrangement situation similar to mine.
Published on AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
•
Feb 3
Canada Is A Failed State and Mark Carney is BlackRock's Bankruptcy Trustee
Today, February 1, Canada is effectively ruined. If Trump persists, and he said Friday it will get worse, not better, we will enter a depression that…
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan
•
Feb 1
January 2025
Living Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #27: Medical Care Stolen From Americans
Before Biden/Harris opened the floodgates, importing 20-21 million foreign nationals, only Americans living in Blue States, Blue Cities and Sanctuary…
Published on AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
•
Jan 8
December 2024
Why Didn't They Steal It?
They did. Eric Hovde? Kari Lake? Mike Rogers? Sam Brown? 12 House Seats. Thousands of state, county, states and county attorneys, school board seats
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan
•
Dec 14, 2024
Climate Change is actually about going all-nuclear
Nuclear investors are eliminating fossil-fuel competition by forcing us to underwrite our conversion to all-electric infrastructure
Published on David’s Substack
•
Dec 4, 2024
November 2024
RISING OCEANS – NOT
The Climate Change hucksters require that you have no actual idea of what’s happening.
Published on David’s Substack
•
Nov 27, 2024
Understanding Climate Change
97% of scientists agree with whoever is funding them
Published on David’s Substack
•
Nov 24, 2024
The Mystery of the Disappearing Democrats
The hunt for the misogynists and racists who gave Trump the 2024 election is on, but are folks looking in the right places?
Nov 8, 2024
•
David Ziffer
23
Will America's Minorities Save Us From Totalitarianism?
My hope for the push back against the illegal invasion and all things leftist government, lies with the minorities.
Published on AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
•
Nov 5, 2024
Margaret Sanger Would Be Very Proud Of Kamala Harris: Slaughtering Black Babies
Kamala Harris’s major campaign issue is abortion, any time, anywhere, mostly paid by taxpayers, regardless the gestational age of the fetus, regardless…
Published on AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED
•
Nov 3, 2024
Hey Mark Elias! Hired your Prison Coach yet?
We have to be agile, mobile, move like lightning, sound like thunder
Published on Welcome to Absurdistan
•
Nov 2, 2024
