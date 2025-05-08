“Equity”: the farcical answer to the wrong question

Today, by chance, I found this article, which features an embedded video:

Here’s another version of the same story:

Until I saw this, I’d had no idea that Ghana has been actively soliciting “African Americans” to “come home”. You can read about Ghana’s “Come Home” program in glowingly positive terms here:

Which of these two conflicting stories is correct? Well no doubt there is some truth in both, but if you go looking, you’ll find that the woman returning to the USA is not just some lone malcontent. Examples:

Even heavily-biased mainstream media such as the BBC cannot restrain themselves from using phrases like, “critically unhealthy”. Good heavens, even a presumably pro-Ghana publication like “Modern Ghana” cannot stifle the “power crisis” idea.

Ghana is not alone in its miseries. Years ago a family member of mine (who serves in the National Guard) was stationed in Liberia – which has been a refuge for American Blacks escaping the USA for over a century. I did some searching regarding Liberia’s modern situation and found:

So even in the words of pro-Liberia publications, it seems that Liberia today “remains perilously donor-dependent” and is facing a “looming collapse”. Even the ever-Leftward BBC is compelled to say things like, “I am glad I managed to stay alive to pen these words”. My, my.

Now consider South Africa, which garnered international praise and euphoria when the African National Congress threw off the shackles of White oppression and started running things in 1994. What Nirvana have they managed to establish in a mere three decades?

Once again the BBC, ever the champion of the supposed underdog, seems compelled to say things like, “The roots of the problem lie in poor management, corruption and sabotage”, and “Life is cheap here”, and “People are just looting as much as they can”. Perhaps the best and shortest overview of the contrast between South Africa’s liberation decades ago and its situation now can be found here:

Well then, perhaps we are cherry-picking. What if we just look at the African continent as a whole? Let’s see here:

So, in 2022, the average African generated $2,015 of GDP while the average North American generated $50,322. It would seem that the woman returning from Ghana has some stats on her side.

The Forbidden Topic

The root of Africa’s problems is the same as the root of the problems of “African Americans” in the USA: there is a well-documented 15-point IQ difference between Blacks and Eurasians, with Blacks averaging about 85 and Eurasians averaging 100 or more:

Black & White IQ distributions in the NLSY, V2, “The Bell Curve” p279

The data for this graph comes from what is probably the world’s most extensively and systematically-administered IQ test, namely the U.S. military’s Armed Forces Qualification Test, within the population studied in the National Longitudinal Survey of Youth, both of which are discussed in more detail below. But first, let’s look at the mechanism by which the Democratic Party promulgates its Systemic Racism hoax.

Beyond Censorship

“Race Realism” is the term most commonly used to describe the notion of correlating IQ and race. But beware: if you expect to have many friends after broaching this topic, you’ll be disappointed. In fact, expect to be vilified.

There is a massive and systematic effort to prevent you from researching the data relating IQ to race. In fact, Wikipedia, Google, Bing, and others who control what you are able to find online are going far beyond mere censorship of this verboten topic; they are actively funneling you into propaganda designed to proselytize you with messages that 100% contradict what you’re searching for. For example, both Google and Bing searches on “Race Realism” (with the quotes) return this as their top search result:

That’s right; if you’re searching for people having a rational discussion about the realities of IQ vs. race, you’ll get an article whose title implies that anyone contemplating such things is engaging in “racism”. But Wikipedia goes even further, saying that what you’re searching for is:

the pseudoscientific belief that the human species is divided into biologically distinct taxa called "races",[1][2][3] and that empirical evidence exists to support or justify racial discrimination, racial inferiority, or racial superiority

What? The whole concept of race is now “pseudoscience”? Really? And if you’re looking for data on race, you have immediately made the jump to “racial superiority”! Wikipedia is basically coming as close as it can to calling you a Nazi without actually using the term. How clever.

I recommend that you read the whole Wikipedia article, so that you can grasp the level of desperation to which the Left has sunk in order to defend the Democrats’ social-justice hoax, which is the basis of the party's coalition election strategy. While you’re at it, you might relish the irony of the self-contradiction: If there is no such thing as “race”, then there obviously can’t be any Systemic Racism; how can we distinguish Black victims from White perpetrators if the act of identifying anyone as Black or White constitutes “pseudoscience”?

Notice that the article cannot seem to get through a paragraph without insinuating ulterior motives of anyone who acknowledges the idea of distinguishable “races”. Taken at face value, Wikipedia would have us believe that there is no way to distinguish Africans from the Chinese, Russians, or Europeans. This is pretty interesting, since many Wikipedia-approved organizations and other Wikipedia articles would no doubt take great issue with this idea.

To examine this strange Wikipedia World further, consider this speech made by Joe Biden in 2023:

Let’s see here:

Biden said, “I’m at a Black HBCU”. So he used the word “Black” and the term “Historically Black College or University”. But this makes no sense; there are no “Blacks”, so how can anything be “Historically Black”?

Biden says, “There are those who don’t see you.” To whom is he speaking? Presumably he is addressing “Blacks”, but remember the very notion of there being a group of people identifiable as “Blacks” is pseudoscience.

One student’s cap read, “Biden and Harris don’t care about Black people” while another’s read, “Stand up, Fight Back, Black People Under Attack”. Who are these confused students who imagine, apparently, that there are people who are somehow “Black”?

It would seem that Biden’s whole topic, “White Supremacy”, must be an illusion. Since “White people” do not constitute some identifiable group, who would the holders of this diabolical belief be? And since the notions of “White” and “Black” are themselves a pseudo-scientific illusion, how would we identify those who might benefit or suffer? Are they all just random, self-selecting people who like to identify themselves as “White” or “Black” (much as Democrats would have us believe an analogous idea about gender)?

If the “Scientific racism” Wikipedia article and the entire political content of Wikipedia weren’t so dangerous, they’d be hilarious. And remember, both Bing and Google are complicit in promoting this idiocy; both return it as their top search result.

Needed: A clueless audience to manipulate

Democrats understand that the U.S. population, regardless of educational level, consists mostly of clueless herds who can be led around by the nose. Here, we walk through our population’s weaknesses and the methods Democrat leaders use to inflict their Systemic Racism hoax upon us.

Statistical Ignorance

I was unable to find any studies regarding Americans’ statistical knowledge, so just for fun I asked Microsoft’s Copilot this question: What fraction of Americans could properly define the statistical concept of "average"? Copilot produced this answer:

It's difficult to pinpoint an exact fraction, but research suggests that only a small proportion of Americans have a solid grasp of basic statistical concepts, including "average." One estimate suggests that fewer than 500,000 Americans—out of a population of roughly 300 million—understand these ideas to a practical extent, with an even smaller number (around 50,000) having a deeper comprehension. This implies that only about 0.17% of the population has a strong understanding of statistical concepts like "average." Many people conflate different measures of central tendency—mean, median, and mode—without fully understanding their distinctions. The general lack of statistical literacy can lead to misinterpretations in media, policy discussions, and everyday decision-making.

If Copilot is correct, then fewer than 0.2% of our public know anything about even the most basic statistical concepts, with fewer than 0.02% having any practical knowledge. Even if Copilot is off by a factor of ten, it is safe to say that almost all of our population is statistically clueless. Since essentially all data, and especially demographic data, are rooted in statistics, this means that propagandists can lie endlessly using statistics, and essentially nobody can dispute them.

Generalizations Prohibited

You couldn’t even get out of bed without making dozens of generalizations. When viewing a typical scene having the brightness of a computer monitor, your retinas are each absorbing about half a billion photons per second. Your ears are each processing thousands of tiny pressure waves per second. There are over a sextillion water molecules in a typical drop of water, but you perceive it as one drop. Everything in your life is a statistical experience, which means that everything you perceive is a gross generalization. Additionally, your behaviors are also all generalizations. You do something again because you’ve done it previously and it produced some desired result. You avoid things that seem dangerous because you have general conceptions of things that threaten danger. In short, everything about you involves gross generalizations.

One of the great lies of our political propagandists is to convince people that there is something wrong with making generalizations, like for example identifying people according to race. For another example, there is little dispute that there’s a fifteen- point difference in the average IQ scores of Whites vs. Blacks - there is no shortage of sources citing the evidence, nor is there any serious dispute in the academic community. For example:

These studies involve millions of discrete data points, and as with everything else in our lives we must make generalizations and inferences in order to make use of them (for example, a reasonable consequence of these data might be: “Blacks as a group cannot be expected to occupy high-IQ professions in the same proportions as Whites”). But if you reasonably make such statements, essentially the entire Democratic Party will hysterically brand you as a “racist”. In fact, our Wikipedia article takes this a step further, claiming that we are prohibited from even referring to dark-skinned descendants of Africans as “Blacks” and light-skinned descendants of Europeans as “Whites”.

Somebody had better point all this out to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, not to mention Ibram Kendi and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Averages are Not Individually Applicable

Another trick of the propagandists is to confuse people with the idea that making statements about averages is equivalent to making statements about individuals. So, for example, when making the above statement regarding races occupying certain professions, the propagandist will convince your audience that your intention is to say that all White people are smarter than all Black people, thereby making you seem ridiculous; being statistically ignorant and consequently having no concept of statistical distributions, the audience will tend to believe the propagandist. People who are not intelligent or educated enough to understand that many Black people will certainly be smarter than many White people (despite the average IQs being the reverse) are the propagandists’ target audience. In this manner, propagandists convert your recognition of aggregate realities into accusations of individual discrimination.

The Bell Curve

IQ tests have historically been most heavily used by the U.S. military, ostensibly for the purpose of determining whether recruits have the mental capacity to function as enlisted soldiers. Ideally, then, the tests should consist of generalized pattern-matching and problem-solving skills that are independent of specific upbringing. However, one could just as easily imagine that IQ tests were devised by White people for the express purpose of discriminating against Blacks. In this scenario, White test designers would have performed meticulous research using White and Black focus groups in order to devise test questions on which Whites would do well and Blacks would do poorly.

If we were to buy into the idea that “races” exist (at least as prohibited generalizations), we could entertain the notion of IQ tests containing White-designed problems designed to appeal to the sensibilities of Whites, whether designers were possessed of ulterior motives or not. The problem with this notion is that IQ tests have real correlations to other, more objective data that one can collect from the real world. In fact there’s a whole book dedicated to presenting such correlations: The Bell Curve, by Herrnstein & Murray, which correlates the results of the military’s Armed Forces Qualification Test (AFQT) with the long-term National Longitudinal Survey of Youth (NLSY). The authors’ clever strategy was to correlate the long-term life attainments of subjects measured in the NLSY to their AFQT scores, for those who had taken the AFQT.

Here are just some of the categories in which Herrnstein & Murray found strong correlations between the AFQT test results and other, more objectively practical things reported in the NLSY:

attained education,

occupation,

employment continuity,

marriage duration,

incarceration,

being in poverty (welfare dependency),

having children out of wedlock.

The book also correlates socioeconomic status to these items, with IQ always having the far greater correlation, dispelling the idea that people born into lower social classes are doomed to failure by their birth class.

These IQ-controlled results drive a wooden stake into the heart of the Systemic Racism propaganda in which we have now been awash for decades. It turns out that Blacks and Whites of comparable IQs in comparable professions are paid comparably, with the advantage in higher-skilled professions generally going to Blacks. In fact, the book reveals that “after controlling for IQ, Blacks and Latinos have substantially higher probabilities than Whites of being in a high-IQ occupation”, and that “after controlling for IQ, ethnic wage differentials shrink from thousands to a few hundred dollars”, and that (as of 1989) when controlling for IQ, Black wages in higher-skilled professions were as much as 19% higher than comparable White wages (pp. 322-323).

With this revelation, Herrnstein & Murray condemned themselves, it seems, to an eternity of disparagement; I have read countless baseless ad-hominem attacks against them and their book; so far I haven’t found any rationally disputing their data or their inferences from that data.

Systemic Racism Propaganda

The Systemic Racism farce didn’t materialize overnight; it’s been in the works for decades. In 1999, pop-culture author Jared Diamond wrote a book called Guns, Germs and Steel, which still sits in my bookcase, ironically on the same shelf with The Bell Curve. The subtitle is “The Fates of Human Societies”. The book’s purpose is clearly to answer the question: why have different ethnic groups ended up in radically different social and technical strata?

In his prologue, Diamond makes no bones about his predisposition; he demonizes anyone suggesting that IQ or any other sort of innate, biological advantage might have had any influence on whether one race or another ultimately ended up inventing the telephone. On page 19 he says, “The objection to such racist observations is not just that they are loathsome, but also that they are wrong. Sound evidence for the existence of human differences in intelligence that parallel human differences in technology are lacking.” Hmmm. Apparently, years after the publication of The Bell Curve, Diamond was unaware of any of the largely undisputed academic research on IQ, while himself providing no justification for declaring such concepts “loathsome”.

The rest of Diamond’s book is a giant exercise in imagining alternate reasons as to why Europeans were crossing the seas and decimating other populations while the rest of the world remained largely in the Stone Age. Many of his points are valid: Eurasians had access to the largest unified, temperate land mass, as well as horses (as opposed to Africa’s un-tamable zebras). Cold climates imposed “necessity” upon Eurasians. Via their habit of farming (including unpalatable interactions with livestock) Eurasians developed diseases (and immunity thereto) that devastated others. And on and on. All true, perhaps, but technological innovation does not simply come from nowhere. It is not via some mere confluence of circumstances that European monarchs were offering prizes to scientists who would ultimately produce inventions like the pocket watch, or employing mathematicians like Fermat, who came up with mathematical theorems that would have practical applications only centuries later, while much of the rest of the world had yet to conceive of the wheel.

So: while interesting, Diamond is ultimately selling us bad excuses. While deriding others using ad-hominem attacks and falsely claiming that there is no data supporting them, he himself relies on a baseless conjecture that, given enough time and the right circumstances, every human society would eventually have produced something like our modern technology. Probably even Diamond could be forced to admit that there is obviously no way to prove this assertion.

The Politics of Wokeness

In the USA he leaders of the Democratic Party are the indisputable champions of the idea of Systemic Racism; it’s baked into essentially all their campaigns and policies, both explicitly and implicitly. Democrats will blare Systemic Racism in your face until you collapse from the noise, and following that they will blare still more into your prone face.

Of course nobody understands the racial IQ gap better than the Democrats. We can tell this by looking at their propaganda. For example, consider their version of the image with which I started this article:

How lovely: the members of a family giving a boost to their little kid, published by an organization that is dedicated to Social Justice and Racial Equity.

Oops wait. There’s supposed to be an analogy here. The short child on the right is supposed to represent some racial group. What group could that be? Perhaps the Interaction Institute could give us a clue. Oh yes, here it is right on the linked page above: “We focus on the unique roles and identities of Black, Indigenous, and other people of color as well as white participants in driving change.” Hmmm. Perhaps they haven’t read the Wikipedia article yet.

Democrats are very clear in their position: Black people are the disabled, the handicapped, the dysfunctional folks that they aim to help. They are also clear about why Black people are in this situation. Their claim, of course, is that Blacks, whose enslaved ancestors almost all died before the end of the 19th century and who have not lived under the Democrats’ own Jim Crow South for about 60 years now, are so hobbled by past discrimination that they just cannot get their lives together. As with Jared Diamond’s long list of excuses, this argument sounds reasonable until one looks at the evidence.

U.S. history is replete with stories of immigrants who came penniless to the USA, often not speaking English, sometimes the victims of horrendous persecution elsewhere and often-vicious discrimination here, who within their own lifetimes raised themselves and their families into the middle class. I have, as yet, found no Democrat-approved explanation as to how, after generations of struggle, a racial group born and raised speaking English in the USA can still be having so many problems and grievances, when so many others in much worse circumstances have prospered here almost instantly - except, of course, for the idea that Whites simply cannot stand people of color.

The Crime Delusion

Years ago, the late comedian Richard Pryor did a comedy schtick called “Just Us”, in which he said that he’d once gone to jail for income tax evasion. Regarding this experience, he said, “You go down lookin’ for justice and that’s what you find – just us”. This play on words was so clever that it’s stuck with me through the decades since I first heard it. His audiences roared with approval. Probably literally none of his cheering fans grasped the underlying reality.

The Bell Curve has a chapter on crime illustrating the profound correlation between criminal involvement and IQ, and demonstrating that IQ is a far more powerful determinant than socioeconomic background, regardless of race. Apologists will be quick to correlate crime to poverty, educational level, and other factors, but in the rest of the book we see that these other factors correlate strongly with IQ, which is likely the central factor that the apologists seek to obscure, since they never mention it. The consequence: because a far larger fraction of the Black population must necessarily live in more difficult circumstances and be less likely to grasp the consequences of criminal behavior, we have a seemingly disproportionate fraction of Blacks behind bars.

To better understand the Black experience, imagine the bell curve here moved 15 points left:

Ironically, in essentially all media, we are now seeing high-functioning Black people grossly overrepresented - usually depicted as leaders or as engaging in lifestyles similar to those of Whites, often emulating the behaviors and speech styles of Whites. This is apparently intended to convey the misconception, obviously to mostly-White audiences, that typical Black lives are highly similar to typical White lives. It’s a clever, believable lie, because certainly some Blacks do live that way. But the typical Black child does not grow up in an affluent middle-class neighborhood, in a stable two-parent nuclear family, interacting casually with Whites, or behaving like Whites. As just one example, as of the 2020 census, only 38% of Black children grow up in a two-parent family, compared with 76% for Whites:

So we have an incendiary situation where even under an objectively fair justice system, Blacks must necessarily be incarcerated in a far higher proportion than Whites due specifically to the average IQ difference (whose effect applies equally to all races), combined with a media farce designed to convince audiences that typical Black lives are highly similar to typical White lives. Presto: the Democrats’ Systemic Racism hoax becomes plausible.

Democrats of course understand all this, and their “solution” is to improve the optics by installing public defenders as prosecutors (as they have done in my county; I present an archived page because the contents of the original will no doubt change). These prosecutors are engaged in systematically reducing or eliminating sentences for non-White defendants. The predictable outcome of quickly returning criminals to the streets is to increase the frequency of crime, particularly recidivist crime. Correspondingly, the rap sheets of Black criminals seem to be getting longer and more serious, often ending with horrendous offenses that even the mainstream media, despite their best efforts, are unable to conceal.

Legalize Being Black?

Recently while grocery shopping I encountered a black man (another customer) wearing this T-shirt:

I was tempted to ask him about it, but I realized I’d be in a pointless exchange with someone who had never once thought about the realities. The implication, of course, is that White American police run around arresting Black people simply because they are Black, and that “legalizing being Black” would involve White people simply refraining from their blatant racism.

Given that this is patent nonsense, “legalizing being Black” would actually involve legalizing all crimes committed by criminals. Among those crimes would be theft, looting, murder, and such. In short, we’d be converting the USA into the typical African nation; we would achieve the African ideal, which is simply to plunder whatever you can find. As with Ghana, Liberia, and South Africa, eventually little could be stolen because there’s nothing left to steal. Under the leadership of the Democratic Party, we are assuredly moving in that direction.

Black Fatigue

Getting back to the returning Ghana refugee with whom we started this article, you know, the one “Who Fled to Ghana over Racism”: Someone has been lying to this woman all her life. She’s been told that White people live on Easy Street, and that her life should be similarly Easy. She’s been told that if life here isn’t Easy, it’s because White people have it in for her. She’s been led to believe that the White people around her spend their time working against her, practicing White Supremacy and Systemic Racism, just to make her life miserable and deprive her of what’s rightfully hers.

Despite her brief experience of basking in the freedom of Ghana, where there are few if any Whites to oppress her and where Systemic Racism obviously doesn’t exist, when she returns to her community here nothing will have changed, including her opinion. Her friends and family will still be quoting Kendi, who said, “Whenever a Black person or group used White people as a standard of measurement, and cast another Black person or group as inferior, it was another instance of racism.” Oh well, so much for empirical crime data and IQ tests. By Kendi’s standard, our returning Ghana vacationer is herself racist; after all, she’s comparing Ghana, where the electricity goes down for hours even if she pays her bill, to the largely White-run USA, where her power is turned off for failing to pay. And when her power is turned off here for failing to pay, no doubt she’ll forget about Ghana and remember only that she is the victim of the White Supremacists who run the power company.

For my entire lifetime, the Democratic Party’s objective has been to traumatize Black Americans into a state of hysterical paranoia. Few Whites, I suspect, can imagine the condition of constant terror into which their Black fellow citizens have been conned. There’s now a pop-culture term called “Black Fatigue”, which Blacks use to express their mental anguish and exhaustion at being continually oppressed. In fact there’s even a book by that name, whose liner notes say, in part:

Black people, young and old, are fatigued, says award-winning diversity and inclusion leader Mary-Frances Winters. It is physically, mentally, and emotionally draining to continue to experience inequities and even atrocities, day after day, when justice is a God-given and legislated right. And it is exhausting to have to constantly explain this to white people, even--and especially--well-meaning white people, who fall prey to white fragility and too often are unwittingly complicit in upholding the very systems they say they want dismantled.

But strangely, in Ghana, where there can be no Black Fatigue, our fatigued escapee is returning. How can this be?

The real issue facing Black America is reality. The Democratic Party, diabolical to its very core, exploits this fact. Democrats are engaged in promulgating Black Fatigue, the false belief that Black America suffers a disadvantage due to a now-nonexistent White oppression. Democrats are fomenting violence and mental disorders among vast segments of our population, in the process provoking crime and violence by teaching people that as victims they are entitled to take by force whatever they feel is owed to them.

In a thinly-veiled rant against Republicans, Joe Biden declared “White supremacists” to be the USA’s greatest domestic terror threat, but strangely, both Biden’s White Supremacists and their terrorism seem hard to locate:

Some of us, however, understand that Biden quite intentionally had things completely backwards, and that the USA’s actual greatest domestic terror threat is, in fact, the Democratic Party.

Solutions

We have a problem: it’s a 15-point racial IQ difference between two distinctly different populations trying to coexist in the same nation. It’s time we recognized some realities:

Half our Black population has an IQ below 85; it is impossible for such persons to function without special treatment in any Eurasian society, whether that society be European, Chinese, or Russian.

This IQ difference appears to be heritable and largely unchangeable.

The idea that people of all races must be equally capable in all endeavors is a preposterous dogma. People trying to force our institutions to produce equal outcomes for profoundly different IQ populations are delusional and destructive.

No amount of condemnation by Wikipedia (and by extension Google and Bing), or by Jared Diamond declaring our valid observations as “loathsome”, can make our IQ reality go away. Those who stifle discussion of this topic are either grossly ignorant or evil.

No number of pleasant depictions of Whites cooperating with high-functioning Blacks on PBS and NPR and the mainstream media will fix this.

Africa is not going to become some imagined collection of independent countries that function reasonably in the midst of our 21 st -century technological revolution, no matter how much everyone tries to make this happen. Africa and its nations, either overtly via conquest or covertly via financial and political manipulation, will be controlled by some Eurasian power. The only question is which one(s).

· The divisive politics of the Democratic Party, which seeks to convince Blacks that their situation is due to Systemic Racism, will continue to increase the friction and dysfunction in our society, ultimately possibly leading to an all-out race war.

The globalists trying to solve this problem by forcing non-Eurasian populations into Eurasian countries are making the problem worse – much worse, and their vision of elimination of the races entirely via mass intermarriage, now being broadcast onto our TVs and other media dozens of times per day, is never going to happen.

Life is not analogous to watching a baseball game. There is no pedestal upon which we can stand a person of IQ 85 that will allow him to truly qualify for a profession where the minimum requirement is 100, so there will always be unequal representation in the professions. To reduce the criminality of people with IQ 75 would require a massive cultural and educational change that would essentially remake the society in which those people are raised; obviously those changes would disproportionately affect Black America.

Until the highest-functioning members of both our Black and White populations sit down together to openly acknowledge this issue, we will remain mired in our current intractable situation. The optimists (PBS and such) and the diabolical opportunists (i.e. the Democrats) who paper over the IQ reality with their preposterous idealism, and with their attendant condemnation and suppression of this topic, are making the problem worse – much worse.

It's time we stopped imagining Democrats as well-meaning incompetents and instead started properly regarding them as:

a destructive force, dispensing divisive propaganda in the interest of building their anti-White coalition while preaching unity, and

partners of the cartels, actively enabling criminality throughout the USA, using the preposterous excuse of Systemic Racism to demonize anyone critical of their pro-criminal policies.

When will we finally wake up? I’m not holding my breath.

Our Dire Situation

We are in the grip of a party of psychopaths whose greatest enemy is White America, particularly White male America – the largest voting bloc in the USA, and the only one that votes strongly Republican. Democrats’ power derives from its coalition of non-Whites, communists, and sexual deviants, as described here:

To win the votes of American Blacks and to peel low-functioning Whites away from the Republican Party, Democrats essentially define themselves by promoting social justice hoaxes, among which is the notion of Systemic Racism.

Democrats understand the 15-point Black/White IQ gap very well; in fact their entire “Equity” notion is implicitly based upon it. “Equity” requires that we suspend essentially all standards relating to IQ that are needed to make our society function, including:

competence and fairness in hiring,

punishment of criminality,

and fairness in educational opportunities.

Through their practices of Affirmative Action and DEI in hiring and education, their legalization and non-prosecution of criminal activity, and other radical policies that subvert objective standards of quality and safety, Democrats are destroying our society. And as always, Democrats’ propaganda, dispensed through their wholly-subjugated media, demonizes all critics.

The Systemic Racism propaganda machine is so pervasive that it confuses even seemingly reasonable people into failing to recognize its absurdity, even in the face of the fact that millions of supposed Systemic Racism victims risk their lives to come here. Democrats’ control of our institutions is so great that few have the courage to call out the Systemic Racism hoax for what it is.

My hope is that, armed with the reality, you will start having the courage.