I live in a close suburb of Minneapolis and I’m on NextDoor, where I can see the postings of the residents of some nearby Minneapolis neighborhoods. Since late 2020 my NextDoor feed is increasingly filled with victims lamenting the crimes that were perpetrated against them. Whether complaining about missing catalytic converters or stolen cars or having been carjacked or robbed at gunpoint, the postings are similar: the person complains of the state of our society, then expresses wonderment that such a thing could happen, and finally expresses great frustration.

Then come the comments, which consist (in order of descending popularity) of:

expressions of sympathy for the victim,

statements about how to be more careful to avoid criminals and crimes,

statements rationalizing the behaviors of criminals (and sympathizing with them),

folks saying, “what is our society coming to?”,

statements about how residents are getting what they voted for,

and critics reviling those who say that residents are getting what they voted for.

I know these sorts of people because I’ve lived among them and now I live near them. They’re the ones with Black Lives Matter signs still in their yards, folks who empathize ad nauseam with anyone claiming to champion any “social justice” cause, folks who vote Democrat without even knowing who or what is on the ballot. By and large they know little of elections or candidates, but they do know enough to vote for whoever is endorsed by their favorite party. In other words, they’re people who will never get the connection.

THE CARTEL BUSINESS MODEL

If you don’t know much about Mexican cartels, you can read about them here. Cartels prey upon weak and stupid U.S. residents by supplying them with drugs and sex traffic. Cartels also provide indentured serfs to huge U.S. businesses that want cheap unskilled labor; illegal aliens are preferred because they are more compliant (since they can be threatened with deportation) and they’re much cheaper (since their employers pay no payroll taxes and employees pay no income taxes).

In order to flagrantly flout our immigration laws, a political party must have huge support from “legitimate” businesses that operate here. Under the guise of humanitarian concern, our “news” outlets depict the supporters of this traffic as the good guys – nice fellas who are just helping everyone out, when in fact they are mostly just helping themselves out.

THE MEXICAN POLITICAL MODEL

When president Trump defended his strict border policies in 2018 by verbally attacking the MS-13 “animals” who were crossing our border, Democrats cranked up their media rage machine and declared Trump to be (what else?) a “racist.” At the time, two thoughts crossed my mind:

How many synapses must a person be missing in order to still attach any significance to Democrats calling someone a “racist” and,



Why would Democrats be so intent on protecting MS-13 by intentionally distorting Trump’s statement?

The answer to the second question can be found, I believe, in the Mexican political model.

Our politicians rely on U.S. residents’ abysmal knowledge of everything outside our borders. In fact, huge numbers of U.S. residents don’t even know much about their own country, but that’s another topic, one perhaps best discussed in an article discussing why Democrats claim our “democracy” will improve as we add more voters who don’t know anything about any topic and who wouldn’t bother voting if we didn’t browbeat them and harvest their ballots.

There are doubtless some U.S. voters who know that there’s a country called “Mexico” and who might also be aware that it’s on our southern border. But even those bright lights are unlikely to know anything about what goes on there. Most, I suspect, imagine that Mexico is some sort of “democracy” where people “vote” to elect a “government.” They have little idea that:

So in Mexico “democracy” is a simple affair. You can read the “news” written by journalists approved by the cartels to learn good things about “candidates” who are sponsored by the cartels, candidates who often run unopposed for good reasons, and then you vote.

What even fewer people in the U.S. understand is that the Mexican model is coming here, and that we have a major political party dedicated to ensuring that that happens.

YOUR IQ TEST

There is something weird about the “conservative” media’s inability to see the patterns here. Conservatives complain constantly about the nefarious activities of Democrats, but they never seem to connect the dots into a larger picture. While fixating on the details of each day’s Democrat outrage, conservative journalists don’t seem to talk about what the Democratic Party has become and what its motives might be.

If we are going to make progress, we’ll need to put on our thinking caps. So hold on folks. This is an IQ test:

Q: Why would a political party relentlessly enact laws to:

reduce the severity of crime classifications (e.g. turn felonies into misdemeanors),

eliminate bail,

reduce jail time for crimes in all categories,

endorse district attorneys who don’t prosecute crimes,

install public defenders as prosecutors,

stay (i.e. cancel) the sentences of chronic repeat offenders,

support the elimination of police,

and prosecute police for using force against dangerous assailants?

Q: Why would a political party practice an open-borders policy with Mexico, where:

cartels control the political process,

cartels control the press,

cartels murder anyone who opposes them or talks about them,

cartels transport humans, including sex slaves and minors, across the border,

and cartels effectively control the U.S. / Mexican border?

Q: Why would a political party pursue election-related policies that:

allow illegal aliens, who are by definition criminals, to vote,

allow felons to vote (professionals regard jail time as a routine cost of doing business),

make it impossible to determine whether any ballot anywhere is legitimate,

and eliminate all supervision of the vast majority of all cast ballots?

Q: Why would a political party facilitate cartel business by:

creating (ironically named) “safe injection sites”,

reducing penalties for use of illegal drugs,

reducing penalties for transport & sale of illegal drugs,

and staying the sentences of multiply convicted criminal offenders?

Q: Why would a political party complain constantly about historical slavery while:

facilitating illegal human trafficking across our border,

financing and legalizing abortion, thereby keeping sex slaves on the street,

inducing ever-younger children to regard sexual activity as normal,

removing the roadblocks to legalizing pedophilia,

and being completely opaque about where all these illegal aliens are ending up?

Q: Why would a political party help cartels rule unopposed by:

constantly passing gun laws that only law-abiding citizens would observe,

restricting semi-automatic rifles (while cartels use fully automatic machine guns),

restricting magazine sizes (while cartels use whatever they want in unlimited quantities),

and restricting civilian ownership of “assault rifles” used heavily by military operations (like cartels)?

Q: Why would a “democratic” political party:

demonize anyone critical of open borders,

engage with media companies to censor and de-platform its critics,

and constantly attempt to establish a national “disinformation” authority?

My hope is that your pattern recognition skills will be jogged by my listing all these things together. There’s no formal time limit for completing this test, but every day that you fail is a day closer to our losing our country forever.

P.S. If after all this you still can’t figure out where the Democrats are taking us, this testimony here might clear it up for you: Jackie Berger provided explosive testimony at the Senate elections and house oversight hearings in Arizona, alleging that judges, cops and government officials have been bribed by the Sinaloa cartel and elections in Maricopa county have been rigged since at least 2004.

How to keep your critics quiet

==== UPDATE 4/9/2023

James O'Keefe and Okeefe Media Group have shown us how the cycle of Democrat Party funding works:

See how this works? That wasn’t so hard, was it?



==== ADDENDUM OF 1/14/2024

There is nothing unintentional about “homeless” encampments

Since the “homeless” keep being hyped in the “news”:

The term "homeless" is a Democrat Party PR fabrication designed to completely obfuscate what's going on. A "homeless" encampment is a collection of drug addicts, most of whom have families, friends, tribes, or at least government service agencies to whom they could individually turn for housing. They prefer to live in tent cities because they experience withdrawal every day and so must be within close walking distance of their drug dealers.

To fund their purchases, they must live in Democrat-run cities where elected officials have eviscerated the police and de-criminalized shoplifting and public drug transactions and drug use. The cartels run these drug havens; you don't just set up an independent dealership next to a tent city without getting blown away. The cartels and the Democrats have a symbiotic relationship; cartels provide campaign contributions in return for the relaxed laws and enforcement that are required for the cartels to flourish.

See how this works? That wasn’t so hard, was it?