How long before Republican governors wise up?

Texas is taking the wrong approach by sending illegal aliens to Democrat cities. Yes, it's entertaining to watch the hypocritical Democrat mayors fume in their embarrassment, but in the end Democrats will just bus them to their intended destinations, and then where will we be?

Republicans’ efforts to expel illegal aliens from their states will backfire. Those aliens will end up in Democrat states, assisting in Democrat elections, voting Democrat, and increasing those states’ Democrat congressional representation after the 2030 census. Democrats must be laughing themselves silly watching us behave exactly as they expected.

In the 2020 census, seven states each lost a congressional seat due to net population loss since 2010:

Of these seven, four are Democrat strongholds, each with a Democrat state government trifecta. Congressional seats are allocated by state population, including non-citizen population. So where do you suppose Biden is sending all these new inhabitants in preparation for the 2030 census? If you have any doubts, watch this: Democrats Plan on Spreading Asylum Chaos in NY. And here are some Chicago residents expressing their joy at getting exactly what they voted for. It’s already happening.

We cannot win a game in which we have ceded control of the outcome to our stronger enemy. The winner will be determined by where these aliens end up living. We cannot prevail by refusing to control their ultimate destinations. We must use our limited powers to engineer the result as much as we can. Mayorkas said that it’s a “sad and tragic day” when Governor Abbott buses migrants to Democrat strongholds. He’s right. Abbott should heed Mayorkas’ criticism, just not in the way that Mayorkas expects.

We have a strategic advantage - most aliens come in through Republican-run Texas, which has most of the border with Mexico:

Texans can't deport them, but Texans can intercept them and guide them to preferred locations by offering incentives.

Many of these aliens must be among the smartest people in their countries - who else would be risking their lives to escape corrupt socialist regimes? If we keep dumping them elsewhere in the USA, they'll still be in the USA and the Democrats will capture their hearts and votes, plus the congressional seats that they will confer once they’re settled in the “correct” states.

We don’t have a choice about their becoming permanent residents here. But we do have another choice. Take your pick:

· they will become permanent residents who vote Democrat in Democrat states and increase congressional representation in Democrat states, or · they will become permanent residents who vote Republican in Republican states and increase congressional representation in Republican states.

There are 22 states with Republican trifectas:

Republican-trifecta states should form an alliance of strongly Republican states and turn them ALL into sanctuary states. Texas can advertise that all aliens who make it through the border can seek out Texas’ special Welcome-To-The-USA state agents, who will transport them to temporary living facilities that cooperating Republican states can construct. Aliens in these sanctuaries are provided food and clothing and fast-tracked through a U.S. Citizenship course that teaches them the fundamentals of our U.S. Constitution, English, and the principles of capitalism and American enterprise. The Republican states can then funnel these people into open jobs within their states and/or finance their educations at in-state institutions.

The only requirement for aliens to receive all these benefits is their continued attendance in classes that teach them American principles and explicitly instruct them in which political party supports those principles. Entrepreneurs among them could be fast-tracked to business opportunities. Aliens could be rewarded for supplying evidence against the criminals among themselves; those criminals could then be rounded up, tried, and sentenced to the longest possible sentences for violations of state law.

This would require a lot of state funding, but a well-coordinated effort could yield big payoffs. Whenever Democrat states mimic these behaviors, Republicans could one-up them by offering aliens better benefits or simply more open slots in Republican states.

This is win-win. If the Democrats are in power in D.C. and they realize they're importing future Republican voters, they'll shut down immigration. If Republicans are in power, they can choose whether they need more immigrants in red states. Either way, Republicans can claim the title of Most Immigrant-Friendly Party.

Successful warriors understand the limitations of their powers and act accordingly. Republicans could grasp the fact that they are dealing with a treasonous, corrupt, and utterly malevolent administration that seeks to destroy them, and that this problem is not going away. Biden and his party are not going to wake up some day and start working in the best interest of the border states or the USA. If Republicans do not quickly devise a realistic mechanism for restoring order, Democrats will achieve their objective of wrecking the border states immediately and the rest of the USA eventually. Rushing the National Guard to El Paso every time Biden provides a new invasion incentive is a recipe for perpetual chaos and devastation, and that of course is the Democrats’ purpose. A realistic solution will require immediate, massive transport of illegal aliens away from the border and into the interior, where rational minds have prepared the resources to deal with them, and where they can be turned to the Republican Party’s advantage.

We don't need a constitutional convention to split the USA into two countries. We just need to form state alliances that will beat the Democrats at their own games. If we don’t start understanding the Democrats’ long-term mission and successfully circumventing it using the limited resources we have, we are doomed.

Imagine Democrats’ response when they realize they’re importing future Republicans.

===== ADDENDUM OF 6/10/23

Here’s an example of how the Democrats will use this influx of illegal aliens to destroy the Republican-voting counties in their own states. First, read this:

Now check out this map of New York State counties:

Here are the counties by name, so you can cross-check against the article:

And here is the list of sued counties (NYC mayor Eric Adams is apparently actually suing 31, not 30):

1. Broome

2. Cayuga*

3. Chautauqua

4. Cheming

5. Cortland*

6. Delaware

7. Dutchess

8. Fulton

9. Genesee

10. Greene

11. Herkimer

12. Madison

13. Niagara*

14. Oneida

15. Onondaga

16. Orange

17. Orleans

18. Oswego

19. Otsego

20. Putnam

21. Rensselaer*

22. Rockland

23. Saratoga

24. Schoharie

25. Schuyler

26. Suffolk

27. Sullivan

28. Tioga

29. Town

30. Warren

31. Wyoming

There are only ten “blue” counties in upstate New York, so even if Adams were suing all ten of them, 21 of his targets would be counties that vote Republican. But “blue” counties are less likely to issue executive orders barring their own destruction, so only four in the above list (the ones with asterisks) are “blue,” which means that of the 31 counties Adams is suing, 27 vote Republican.

Under the Democrat-trifecta, Democrat-triplex New York State administration, thousands of illegal aliens will flood each of 27 Republican-voting counties. All of these will be beholden to Democrat state administrators, who will enlist them as election workers and have them voting illegally in 2024, under fear of being referred to the Biden administration for deportation.

There are 62 counties in New York State, of which only fifteen vote blue (five of those are the five NYC boroughs). With Eric Adams’ policy of exporting illegal aliens from his “sanctuary city,” Adams and his state government buddies can turn 27 additional counties “blue.” When the New York State Democrats are done there will be 42 “blue” counties, leaving only 20 troublesome Republican ones.

Of course, the 27 Republican counties Adams is suing are merely the ones that issued executive orders trying to stop him. With enough alien influx, Adams could very well turn every Republican county in New York State “blue.” See how this works?

==== ADDENDUM of 1/19/24

Republicans – are you getting the picture yet? No? Too bad. You lose:

==== ADDENDUM of 1/20/26

When I wrote this article, I had not yet conceived of the extent or the criminality of the Democrats’ alien-importation enterprise, which is nicely discussed in this brief video: FBI and ICE RAID Minneapolis Network, You Won’t BELIEVE What They FOUND!!!

In Minnesota, the Democratic Party (here called the DFL) rigged the 2020 census to hold on to all eight of Minnesota’s congressional seats. DFL engineers were precise; Minnesota held onto its eighth seat by a count of a mere 89; according to the Census Bureau’s Post-Enumeration Survey, to get to this squeak-through, Minnesotans had to manufacture 205,601 souls who didn’t exist.

Nationwide, it seems the Democrats are pretty good at this; of the six states that undercounted, five are controlled by Republicans, whereas of the eight that overcounted, six are very, very Democrat.

Insanely, the census includes absolutely everyone who lives here, including illegal aliens. Lately we’ve been deluged with stories of Democrats doing everything in their power to impede Trump’s ICE agents from removing them. In tandem with this are the stories of illegal aliens living essentially for free on “welfare” while a select few become rich by creating phony businesses to steal funds from such programs. Of course it turns out that the two go together.

In 2023 I wrote an article entitled, “Republicans Could Be Winning Biden’s Immigration Game” (this article), in which I advised Republicans to stop flooding Democrat-controlled states with Biden’s tsunami of illegal aliens. Little did I realize that in order to attract such aliens, Republicans would have to replicate the Democrats’ massive schemes to create alien-owned “businesses” expressly for the purpose of stealing federal funds (see “Minnesota’s biggest criminals run the state”). Democrats don’t even need jobs to attract aliens to their states; the “welfare” bennies and the fraud proceeds are far more lucrative than any jobs Republicans could offer.