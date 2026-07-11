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Gbill7's avatar
Gbill7
21h

I I live in Minneapolis. When I heard about Wrecktangle’s anti-ICE policy, I made a note to myself to never eat at that restaurant. I will never buy their pizza. And those idiots will never know how many potential customers they have lost.

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James Farrell's avatar
James Farrell
21h

Bear in mind, David, that there are employers who do this and actually pay substantially LESS than minimum wage minus taxes to their illegal employees, knowing full well that those workers won't report them.

This occurs with regularity in new home construction. A sub-contractor might need to have, say, five new houses in a subdivision tiled asap. If he can find an illegal crew of four who can start immediately, he'll offer to pay half midway through the project and half when completed to specs.

Guess which half never gets paid?

Yet another, and worse, ersatz form of "virtue".

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