what much of Minneapolis is voting for

Yesterday I was searching online when I came upon this headline, seemingly by accident:

The story reveals that:

there’s a gang called the Family Mob that has been operating in South Minneapolis for decades;

the FBI brought in four SWAT teams from around the country to assist - hundreds of law enforcement officers total;

3.5 million doses of fentanyl were captured.

I wondered why this story has seemingly received no coverage, even in our local conservative media, and then I realized that the bust occurred on February 24, at the height of the city’s anti-ICE hysteria – one month after useful idiot Alex Pretti got himself shot by violently attacking ICE officers while carrying a loaded pistol.

How many addicts in Minneapolis?

The numbers here are really interesting. Let’s look at just the fentanyl alone:

the bust described above was conducted by the feds using RICO as their excuse to prosecute local crimes that Minnesota should theoretically be handling, but for some strange reason almost never does;

the feds captured 3.5 million doses of fentanyl alone;

there are an estimated 427,000 residents in Minneapolis, including children;

so the “Family Mob” had on hand approximately 8 doses of fentanyl for every man, woman, and child in the city.

If the national 78.5% average adults-to-children ratio applies, and if we pretend that children in the “Cities” are not yet hardcore drug users, then there are 335,000 adults in Minneapolis and the Family Mob had on hand over 10 doses of fentanyl for every one of them. And again, that’s just the fentanyl, and this is just one of Minneapolis’ several dozen gangs.

So how many hard-core drug addicts are there in Minneapolis? Let’s exclude casual potheads here, who probably number in the tens of thousands themselves. No, we’re talking about your Minneapolis neighbors who spend much of their time shooting up and snorting fentanyl, meth, heroin, and such. The Family Mob probably distributes its wares outside of just Minneapolis, so that waters down the percentage, but the Family Mob is only one of several dozen gangs operating in the city, presumably all financed entirely by drug sales and other crimes.

You don’t keep 3.5 million doses in stock to service, say, 1,000 users; that’d be 3,500 doses per customer. Even 10,000 customers seems unreal: that’d be 350 doses per user; why would a gang keep an entire year’s worth of daily doses in stock? To drop this to a one-month supply - 30 doses per user, which seems reasonable: that would give us 117,000 hard-core fentanyl users in the Twin Cities area. And that’s just fentanyl, and even that is from just one gang. That’s a lotta users.

Our “weed” cohort

many if not most of our urban neighbors

My guess is that for each one of the tens of thousands of hardcore addicts in urban Minnesota there are several potheads and regular users of THC-related products. That would be perhaps half a million of them in the Twin Cities.

“Dispensaries” are popping up all over, much like the “weeds” they sell; there’s even a web site called WeedMaps that finds them for you. My search today turned up 19 of them in the Twin Cities metro area (don’t forget to count the orange one, which is the one nearest me):

the Twin Cities Cheech-and-Chong economy

These might not seem like many, but they are merely the first wave; Minnesota’s legal-cannabis legislation wasn’t even finalized until 2025 and dispensaries only started opening in mid-September, so the above map represents only those places that have managed to open in a mere six months despite the onerous requirements one must meet in order to open one:

“It was important for us to preserve early-mover advantages for social equity applicants envisioned by the Legislature,” said Jess Jackson, OCM’s director of social equity. “By ensuring the applicants who qualified during license preapproval have the first chance at licenses once rules are approved, we are continuing to prioritize social equity in every stage of licensing.”

So, you see, not every Tom, Dick, and Harry can just open up a weed shop in Minnesota. In fact, there are probably no Toms, Dicks, or Harrys at all.

Minnesota Republicans are at it again

It’s 2026, which means it’s once again time for Minnesota’s urban Democrats to elect their next Minnesota governor. This also means that it’s time for Minnesota Republicans to walk through their tiresome, year-long process of selecting their losing gubernatorial candidate, along with all their other losing candidates for statewide offices (attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, U.S. senators). As usual, we will be treated to a series of debates wherein Republicans will discuss issues like fiscal responsibility and crime reduction that are of interest to nobody but themselves. Recent examples:

It’s all so ridiculous that it’s hard for me to keep a straight face while reading the naïve comments on these. A buncha Republicans think they are going to elect a Republican governor based on who they believe has the most forceful personality or the best fiscal policies. Right. Sure. It’s embarrassing.

Single-issue voters

By my estimate above, we have well over 100,000 voters in just the Twin Cities who wake up every morning with one thought on their minds: How are they going to get their fentanyl or heroin injection or their meth or their cocaine “blow” today? For many, their next thought beyond that is where they’re going to get the money to pay their local gang psychopath for it.

According to a publication called Twin Cities Almanac, there are literally dozens of gangs operating in the Twin Cities:

All of them are presumably in business, and presumably drugs are their biggest business. The Twin Cities economy is to a great degree an illegal-drug economy that requires embedded foreign cartels providing massive wholesale illegal drug supplies, along with a massive network of street gangs to distribute those drugs to every block of the city. All this in turn requires a whole political structure to enable it:

elimination of any meaningful police force.

legalization of theft;

immediate return of arrested criminals to the streets;

endless tolerance of gang violence.

Obviously, the Democratic Party provides all this, not just here but nationwide.

Minneapolis is a city in collapse. Increasingly, stores that carry valuable merchandise can no longer afford to stay in business, even when their landlords grant them free rent. Business owners are realizing that our metro areas are too heavily looted and otherwise just too dangerous to do business. When major national chains like Starbucks, McDonald’s and major regional chains like Cub cannot keep formerly profitable stores running or unlocked during business hours, it’s time to understand that the legitimate Twin Cities economy is being systematically replaced by a criminal one.

Our massive criminal enterprises and our tens of thousands of urban drug addicts understand perfectly well who is enabling them, and for whom they must vote in order to remain enabled.

How do we get control?

We must understand that along with the usual cast of Democrat-supporting voters in Minnesota:

we have an obviously huge contingent of drug addicts who are fully dedicated to keeping their crime-friendly Democrats in office. That’s why Minneapolis has a Democrat mayor and a 100% Democrat city council. That’s why urban Minnesotans were offended when Nick Shirley exposed the blatant criminality of our state agencies. It’s all about the crime. Urban Minnesota is increasingly occupied by addicts and criminals who will vote to turn urban Minnesota into a hopeless cesspool of crime and addiction, and there are far too many of them for us to overcome.

Our only hope lies in controlling our legislature. Minnesota’s Democrat-voting criminals, addicts, and useful idiots are massively concentrated into urban areas. This is their weakness, at least until Democrats manage to re-district the state in such a way that there are almost no Republican districts. Once we get to that point, the game in Minnesota will be over permanently.

For the moment, at least, we have rational districts that give us a split legislature. If Minnesota Republicans had any brains, they’d focus 100% on gaining and keeping control of both of our state houses, thereby preventing some future Democrat trifecta from re-districting the state. I’ve written an entire article about this:

I’ll put it bluntly. Minnesota Republicans: you will either take my advice, and you’ll do it in the 2026 election cycle, or the game in Minnesota is over – permanently.