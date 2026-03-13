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CharleneMathShaman's avatar
CharleneMathShaman
1d

Too many Minnesotans burying loved ones from fetanyl OD. In my circle, there are 4 deaths of young people in recent years. It’s tragic and we can’t afford to lose anymore young people!

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
19h

You’ve pretty much described political life in Democrat controlled California, Oregon and Washington from which corporations and business owners are fleeing to Red states to escape high taxes and oppressive regulations. It’s been clear for many years that Democrats have developed a highly successful criminal enterprise that masquerades as a political party.

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