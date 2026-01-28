a large, brainless creature

Luckily for me, my dad was both a chemist and a physicist. Because of this, my childhood home was full of interesting books, among which were several paperback anthologies of sci-fi short stories. In one of those, I read a fascinating tale that went something like this:

Two aquatic animals occupy some alien (or perhaps earthly) sea, one large and the other small. The large one is a sedentary herbivore that spends its days floating around, nibbling quietly on plants. The small one is a voracious predator that’s too tiny to kill the prey it prefers - but it has an ingenious mechanism to get what it wants; it is a parasite that attaches itself to the nervous system of the larger animal, thereby gaining control over it. With the small animal thus inserted, the large one adopts a new character, changing colors and becoming a furious monster. The two combined constitute an entirely different creature than either alone. This deadly pair kills the small creature’s large prey. The parasite then detaches itself, and the large animal resumes its original harmless nature.

The story is intriguing because it illustrates the notion of the manipulative parasite: rather than preying on a host directly, the parasite uses the host temporarily for its own convenience. The host is unharmed except for whatever injuries it might incur while battling the prey. And no, this is not a symbiotic relationship: the host gains nothing here, and in fact while doing all the work it has a great deal to lose.

(I’ve been unable to find the book containing this story or any references to such a story online, so if any of you readers recognize it, I’d appreciate a reference in the comments.)

The inexplicable transformation

Minnesotans are famous for their inoffensive nature; there’s even a term for this: “Minnesota Nice”. Like the floating herbivore in my story, Minnesotans seem harmless in their daily lives, typically doing things like:

and generally spreading their Minnesota Niceness around.

But every so often, something strange happens: the whole façade of niceness drops away as Minnesotans become the most obnoxious protesters, rioters and looters in the nation. Recall that they demonstrated this in 2020 when Minneapolis residents burned down $500 million worth of their own city.

We seem to be heading for a reprise, but this time it’s much broader. Quiet grandmas who seem to have come straight out of Church Basement Ladies and who never discuss anything more consequential than the weather or perhaps the latest Gophers game suddenly become blatantly political:

Suburban librarians and grocery clerks wear “ICE OUT” pins. Neighbors sprout “ICE OUT” signs in their snow-buried yards. On a more disturbing level, our governor makes videos in which he exhorts ordinary citizens to engage in ridiculously dangerous behaviors, ironically admonishing them to stay safe and peaceful while acting as amateur reporters and police, collecting video “evidence” against federal officers conducting lawful arrests of convicted and often dangerous criminals.

Not surprisingly, mentally disturbed people then intentionally insert themselves into dangerous ICE operations where no sane person would intervene, thereby getting themselves killed, and entire communities hold vigils to mourn them.

But it goes yet deeper. Self-appointed ICE watchers now seem to dominate Nextdoor, a site known for actively discouraging political discourse, with dozens of posts like these:

There is simply no escaping the suddenly-in-vogue political claptrap here, no matter where I am, either in person or online. What could account for this fantastic transformation?

Minnesotans’ highly selective fury

There are about 80 murders in Minneapolis every year. Every one of those victims is a lost life. Some are children. Unlike our most recent anti-ICE martyrs Pretti and Good, many of those victims didn’t have the option of keeping themselves out of harm’s way. Strangely, the many concerned Minnesotans holding vigils and keeping the ICE story on the news every day seem to have no concern whatsoever for all those lost souls. There are no protests, and there is no concern about removing the organizations perpetrating these killings. Nothing.

Minneapolis is ruled by one pair of indigenous-Black gangs in the north and another pair of Somali gangs in the south. All could be easily imprisoned with a concerted effort, but nobody here even talks about such things. We have an organization called Crime Watch Mpls that monitors police radio and publishes a running log of what it hears. In a typical month it reports six to seven murders in Minneapolis. Nobody cares; nobody is interested. It’s like water dripping. A few examples:

Here was the not-so-grand Minnesota public outpouring of grief for Nizzel George, which I witnessed personally as a neighbor:

Minnesotans’ vigil for five-year-old Nizzel George

That’s it. No protests. No press outrage. No grand public ceremonies. No social-media outcry. No permanent monuments in the streets.

Then we have the case of Derrick John Thompson, son of a former Minnesota state legislator, who in 2023 slaughtered five young Somali women in a drunken-driving rampage:

Imagine that - five innocent young Black lives snuffed in one swoop. But once again: No protests. No press outrage. No public outcry. No mentions on social media. Just more Minnesota Nice.

Minnesotans seem to have selective long-term memories as well. For example, they appear to have no recall of these events:

During all of this there were no notable protests, no suicidal ICE-impeding martyrs, no vigils, no calls for using the 25th Amendment against either Clinton or Obama.

Meanwhile the Minneapolis gang murders and the gang terrorism of our public grind on, month after month, and nobody in Minnesota gives a crap; nobody even talks about removing them. Minneapolis residents, it seems, don’t regard the brutal and often arbitrary psychopathic gangs controlling and snuffing out lives here as some sort of fascist occupation.

How can this be? Is there a clue here? Could Minnesotans’ selective, hyperbolic outrage have some purpose other than what they’d have us imagine?

Who might Minnesota’s parasitic predators be?

Just weeks ago, the “news” outlets nationwide were filled with Minnesota’s unfolding tales of fraud, more fraud, and yet more fraud. Governor Tim Walz, whose state agencies during his entire tenure have threatened and harassed whistleblowers, was struggling and failing to depict himself as Minnesota’s valiant fraud-fighting hero. He was thoroughly outed by Nick Shirley’s videos exposing the unfathomable extent of fraud here, fraud that could only have been perpetrated with massive assistance from the state itself. But now, poof! Nobody, absolutely nobody, is calling attention to this any more.

It could be that there are reasons why Minnesota’s leaders (the Democrats, referred to locally as the “DFL”) don’t want illegal aliens removed:

Thomas Hayes explains how and why Democrats are desperately fighting ICE: “5000 arrests later: Democrats Just Lost a Congressional Seat Forever“

It could also be that Minnesota’s business community, in strong partnership with the DFL, also doesn’t want illegal aliens removed:

And finally, there could be a profoundly obvious reason why our Democrats don’t want Minnesota’s gangs and other criminals removed:

Why are Democrats so ensconced in Minnesota? In an article titled “THE HERD”, I argue that most people are largely mindless. An excerpt:

The sheeple are still chewing on their grass, waiting for further orders from their favored leaders. If they are now quiet about things that formerly inflamed them, it’s only because their TVs have stopped telling them to be inflamed. If they are now vocal about some current issue, it’s because their TVs have told them to be vocal. They are doing whatever their TVs are telling them to do, and they are not doing things their TVs aren’t telling them to do. That’s how the human race works, and there’s no changing it. The only real question at any given moment is: who is leading the Herd where?

People in general, and Minnesotans in particular, don’t engage in outspoken political activity spontaneously; they don’t have enough agency to do so. If Minnesotans actually believed all the things they say regarding their caring about lost lives, they’d be working day and night to clear the psychopathic gangs from their midst. But they don’t. They don’t even discuss such things.

When you see ordinary Minnesotans making news, they are reading from a script and obeying someone’s orders. That’s what makes this state such a great place for diabolical predators, which is why our government and our businesses are full of them.

But back to our story

Recall how the small parasite attaches itself to the nervous system of the large one, thereafter controlling it completely. It is coming to light that there are “chats” on Signal to which Minnesotans are being directed en masse. You can read about them from a credible source (Andy Ngo) here:

This is called “ICE Watch”, and there’s nothing organic about it. Our governor doesn’t mention it by name, but he’s obviously referring people to it.

Minnesota’s predatory parasites are too few to accomplish the destruction of our state by themselves, but if they can embed themselves within our mindless masses, inducing them to engage in activities that are well beyond their typical, bland behaviors, then perhaps big things can happen. And with the parasites’ puppets out in the street, wielding signs and chanting from scripts, our predators have captured the national media as well.