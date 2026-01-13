David’s Substack

David Ziffer
10h

Here's an interesting article: "Renee Good Gave Her Life To Protect Child Rapists And Killers From ICE Arrest": https://thefederalist.com/2026/01/13/renee-good-gave-her-life-to-protect-child-rapists-and-killers-from-ice-arrest/

Old Breed
18h

I live in Iowa. 3-1/2 hours from Minneapolis. I’m in favor of the Feds slamming down hard limits and consequences. That and zip tying these friggin loons and stacking them like firewood. If that mess starts spreading down here things are going to get ugly.

